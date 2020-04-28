Off The Wire

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Les Miles, left, is introduced as Kansas football coach by athletic director Jeff Long, right, during a news conference in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self announced Monday, April 27, 2020, they had taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000. The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs to keep afloat. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

FOOTBALL

Garrett's option exercised

The Cleveland Browns exercised the fifth-year contract options Monday on defensive end Myles Garrett. The decision on Garrett was not a surprise as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft has developed into the one of the NFL's premier pass rushers. The former Texas A&M standout had seven sacks as a rookie, 13 1/2 in 2018 and was on his way to another big season in 2019 before he was indefinitely suspended for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in a Nov. 14 game. Now that the Browns have him locked up through 2021 -- Garrett will make a base salary of $4.6 million in 2020 and $15.1 million in the fifth year of his deal in 2021 -- the team will likely try to sign him to a long-term extension.

ATHLETICS

Jayhawks take pay cuts

Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long, football Coach Les Miles and basketball Coach Bill Self announced Monday they had taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000. The move comes as the coronavirus pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs to keep afloat. Many schools have asked their highest-paid employees to take salary cuts during the pandemic, and some have taken the more aggressive step of eliminating some sports entirely. Long's contract includes $1.5 million in annual base salary, with $200,000 covered by the university. Miles is heading into the second year of a five-year contract that pays him $2.775 million a year. Self is in the midst of a contract extension that he signed in 2012 that goes through the 2021-22 season and pays him about $4 million annually. Long, the former athletic director at the University of Arkansas, said the school will "continue to evaluate what our future needs are to determine whether there will be additional salary cuts among Kansas Athletics staff for fiscal year 2021."

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play as Kansas plays TCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self announced Monday, April 27, 2020, they had taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000. The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs to keep afloat. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, Fle)

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Les Miles, left, is introduced as Kansas football coach by athletic director Jeff Long, right, during a news conference in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self announced Monday, April 27, 2020, they had taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000. The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs to keep afloat. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

