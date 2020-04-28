100 years ago

April 28, 1920

HOT SPRINGS -- Dr. J.W. Bush, well-known physician, was shot and perhaps mortally wounded by Serg. Walter S. McWorther, property custodian of the Army and Navy General Hospital. He is Dr. Bush's brother-in-law. The shooting took place in Dr. Bush's office in the Gaines building this afternoon.

50 years ago

April 28, 1970

• Referee in Bankruptcy Arnold M. Adams of Little Rock Monday saved the taxpayers of Jackson County from having to spend more than $100,000 on the bankrupt Kickerinos, Inc., shoe manufacturing plant at Newport. Adams ruled after hearing in federal District Court that the Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation which brought Kickerinos to Newport in 1960, had a valid lien on the firm's real estate for $229,000 remaining due on two notes totaling $300,000.

25 years ago

April 28, 1995

• An escapee from the Alexander Youth Services Center near Bryant is to be picked up Monday and returned to Saline County, the sheriff said. Sheriff Judy Pridgen said Thursday that Chet Ryan Osborn, 17, was being held in the Logan County jail. She said Osborn was served Tuesday with a Saline County warrant charging him as an adult with felony escape. Eric Deimer, 18, is being held in the Saline County jail on felony charges of first-degree escape, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. Deimer is accused of helping Osborn escape. Authorities say Deimer used a gun and the threat of explosives in helping Osborn escape from the center early Saturday. Deimer was apprehended near Booneville about seven hours after the escape. About three hours later, Osborn was captured on the roof of a Booneville residence.

10 years ago

April 28, 2010

• Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright on Tuesday granted Abdulhakim Mujahid Muhammad's request for a delay in his capital-murder trial in the death of a soldier and ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation. Muhammad, 24, of Memphis, a Muslim convert who was born Carlos Leon Bledsoe, is charged in the fatal shooting of Pvt. William Long, 23, of Conway and the wounding of Pvt. Quinton Ezeagwula of Jacksonville on June 1, 2009. The two soldiers were shot while taking a cigarette break outside a west Little Rock military recruiting center. Police say Muhammad fled after the shooting, but he was arrested 12 minutes later and has been jailed since. His trial had been set for June 7. Wright agreed with Muhammad's attorney, Claiborne Ferguson, that the trial should be put on hold until the Arkansas Supreme Court rules on Ferguson's request for state funding in the case. The high court announced Monday that it would hear arguments in the case May 6.

