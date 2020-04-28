Police: Little Rock mother fights off robbers

A Little Rock woman fought off two robbers who attacked her in front of her daughter on Monday, according to police reports.

Karrissa Newby, 28, said she managed to fend off the thieves' attempt to steal her car, but they did get away with her cellphone after a fight.

Little Rock police called to 3623 American Manor Drive about 5:30 p.m. found Newby with a black right eye, bruised forehead and cut lip.

She told police she was in her 2017 Toyota Camry with her 4-year-old daughter in the back seat when two women she'd never seen before attacked her.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed one woman opening Newby's car door and start beating her while trying to pull her out of the vehicle.

The second woman tried to get Newby's car keys, but when she could not do that, walked around to the other side of the car and took the woman's purse, according to a description of the video in the police report.

The video further shows the two women walking away with the purse until Newby ran and grabbed it back. The resulting struggle saw one of the robbers yank out some of Newby's hair and both assailants kick her repeatedly.

The recording shows the attackers leaving in a dark four-door vehicle, according to the report.

According to the report, investigators were hopeful that they could get surveillance video from across the street that would show details about the car the robbers fled in.