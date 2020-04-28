Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Sheriff's employee positive for covid-19

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:32 a.m.

An employee of the Pulaski County sheriff's office has tested positive for covid-19, according to a statement released Monday by the agency.

The employee had not reported to work in more than two weeks for reasons unrelated to the virus, said Mitch McCoy, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

McCoy said the department learned of the positive covid-19 test on Sunday. The employee is "on the road to recovery now," he said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

He said he could not immediately provide additional details on why the employee was absent from work, citing the health privacy law HIPAA. McCoy also could not confirm if the employee is a sworn officer or a civilian employee with the department.

The positive case will have a limited impact on the operations of the sheriff's office, according to McCoy.

Metro on 04/28/2020

Print Headline: Sheriff's employee positive for covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT