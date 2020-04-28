Sheriff's employee positive for covid-19

An employee of the Pulaski County sheriff's office has tested positive for covid-19, according to a statement released Monday by the agency.

The employee had not reported to work in more than two weeks for reasons unrelated to the virus, said Mitch McCoy, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

McCoy said the department learned of the positive covid-19 test on Sunday. The employee is "on the road to recovery now," he said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

He said he could not immediately provide additional details on why the employee was absent from work, citing the health privacy law HIPAA. McCoy also could not confirm if the employee is a sworn officer or a civilian employee with the department.

The positive case will have a limited impact on the operations of the sheriff's office, according to McCoy.

Metro on 04/28/2020