Spa City officer dragged by car; arrest follows high-speed chase

HOT SPRINGS -- A Bryant man was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges late Friday after dragging a Hot Springs police officer with his vehicle and running another officer off the road during a lengthy high-speed pursuit, court records show.

Xavier Adidas McDorman, 21, was taken into custody about 11:15 p.m. and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and felony fleeing, each punishable by up to six years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and fleeing on foot.

McDorman, who remained in custody Monday in lieu of $100,000 bond, also was cited for careless and prohibited driving, reckless driving, multiple counts of failure to yield, driving left of center, improper lane changes and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer Richard Davis responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to the Circle K gas station, 1024 Airport Road, regarding a disturbance.

Upon arrival, he spoke to a store clerk who stated a man and woman had been in an altercation inside the store moments earlier and knocked over a display before the two left out the front door.

Davis located the man, later identified as McDorman, standing beside a woman behind the store, the affidavit said. As Davis approached, McDorman started walking toward a gray Kia passenger car. Davis asked what was going on and the woman told him, "That's my car. Don't let him take it."

Davis said he ordered McDorman to stop, but McDorman continued and got in the car as Davis approached, according to the affidavit. Davis opened the driver's door, grabbing McDorman by the arm and neck as he ordered him out of the car.

McDorman ignored Davis, put the car in drive and accelerated as Davis was still at his side trying to stop him from fleeing, the affidavit said. McDorman drove toward Airport Road while dragging Davis with him.

Davis said when he realized McDorman was not going to stop he let go, causing him to "fall and roll several feet" and nearly striking another car, according to the affidavit. Davis said he got up, got back in his car and pursued McDorman.

The pursuit went from the 1000 block of Airport Road to the 2200 block of East Grand Avenue, where Arkansas State Police took over the pursuit in the 1000 block of East Grand and conducted a pursuit intervention maneuver in the 2200 block.

McDorman jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot toward Spring Street, the affidavit said. Multiple city and state units set up a perimeter around the area, and after several minutes McDorman was located on East Grand attempting to flag down other vehicles.

He was taken into custody.

The affidavit noted that during the pursuit McDorman reached speeds of 85 mph and drove the wrong way down a one-way street on two occasions. At one point, Officer Morgan Murray was southbound on Summer when McDorman drove toward him northbound, going the wrong way, and missed hitting him "by a few inches," causing Murray to have to drive off the roadway.

"McDorman was driving extremely recklessly showing no signs of regard for human life," the affidavit said.

Metro on 04/28/2020