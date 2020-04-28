FOOTBALL

UAPB hires 3 assistants

Four days after he was formally announced as the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football coach, Doc Gamble made three hires for his staff Monday.

UAPB announced the additions of Kenton Evans, Aaron Anguiano and Jackie Cooper.

Evans -- a former Arena Football League quarterback who was the offensive coordinator at Central Methodist University, an NAIA school in Fayette, Mo., the past two seasons -- will be the Golden Lions' quarterbacks coach. He will fill the role formerly held by Gamble, who coached the team's quarterbacks and was the assistant head coach the past two seasons under former coach Cedric Thomas.

Anguiano will coach the running backs while also working as the team's recruiting coordinator. He's receiving a promotion after serving as an offensive graduate assistant at UAPB the past two seasons. Anguiano previously coached running backs at the junior college level for a season.

Cooper -- a former Arena Football League defensive back who coached the secondary and was a recruiting coordinator at Southwest Mississippi Community College the past two seasons -- will coach UAPB's cornerbacks.

-- Trenton Daeschner

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Jacksonville grad lands top job

Tarniesha Scott, a graduate of Jacksonville, was named the new coach at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kan., on Monday.

Scott had been an assistant coach at Xavier University in New Orleans the past four seasons, where the Golden Nuggets won 73 games including the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference title and earned a spot in the NAIA National Championship Tournament during the 2018-19 season.

Scott served as the interim coach at Talladega in the 2013-14 season, compiling a 10-3 record

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

