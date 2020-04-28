Sections
Arkansas Supreme Court bans evictions from some federally backed housing amid coronavirus

by Ginny Monk | Today at 6:16 p.m.
The Arkansas Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday afternoon that bans filing of evictions until late July for nonpayment of rent at certain federally backed housing.

The order from the state’s highest court brings Arkansas into compliance with the federal CARES Act, said Lynn Foster, a retired University of Arkansas William H. Bowen School of Law professor who specializes in housing issues.

The CARES Act, a response to the covid-19 pandemic, covers federally subsidized housing, rural voucher-program housing and housing financed through federally backed mortgages. Much of this housing is through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Previously, the CARES Act was tough to enforce at a state and district level; this order will make it easier in Arkansas, Foster said.

The court’s order states that no new evictions for non-payment of rent can be filed under any of the state’s three eviction statutes until July 25, 2020 unless the filer affirmatively pleads that the property is not covered by the federal law.

Justices Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood dissented.

