U.S. concedes Somalia casualties

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2012, file photo, an armed member of the militant group al-Shabab attends a rally on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia. An American military airstrike in Somalia more than a year ago killed two civilians and injured three others, U.S. Africa Command is acknowledging in a new report expected on Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON -- An American military airstrike in Somalia more than a year ago killed two civilians and injured three, U.S. Africa Command acknowledged in a report Monday.

The deaths, confirmed by an internal investigation, mark only the second time Africa Command has determined that civilians were killed in a military strike in Somalia. The decision comes even as U.S. airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group this year are increasingly outpacing 2019 totals. Already there have been 39 airstrikes in 2020, compared with last year's total of 63.

Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations for Africa Command, said the strike on Feb. 23, 2019, in Kunyon Barrow targeted and killed two members of al-Shabab.

When online allegations of civilian casualties in that strike were received soon afterward, the command investigated, but the review dragged on for more than a year. After another similar allegation about that strike came in early this year from a nongovernmental organization, the military continued its assessment, and it finally determined that at least one other person was killed or injured.

Gayler said the command could see video showing a person -- an apparent civilian -- being carried from the site.

"We didn't see the other individual or the wounded individuals. But because we're trying to be transparent and as open as we can, when we know that we've more likely than not killed the one male, why would we dispute the other killed and three wounded," he said. Officials decided to substantiate the allegations in total.

Gayler said the deaths and injuries were probably caused by secondary explosions from munitions stored at the site by al-Shabab. The extremist group controls parts of central and southern Somalia and often targets the capital, Mogadishu, with suicide bombings.

Asked why the investigation took so long, Gayler said it was an effort to be thorough, and "some of the means we use to assess don't normally happen quickly." He did not provide details but said information is gathered through classified means.

He added, however, that there's no reason it should take that long. And he said Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of Africa Command, is adamant that investigations must be wrapped up more quickly in the future. Townsend also ordered quarterly reports on civilian casualty allegations.

"While we follow very precise and rigorous standards, in instances where we fail to meet our expectations, we will admit the mistake," Townsend said. "We have the highest respect for our Somali friends, and we are deeply sorry this occurred."

Africa Command's first civilian casualty report, released Monday, covers February 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020. According to a copy reviewed early by the AP, there were 91 airstrikes in Somalia and Libya during that time. The command has completed reviews of 20 alleged incidents of civilian casualties during that time and substantiated only the February 2019 incident.

In many of the claims, the command found that the U.S. military had conducted no airstrikes on the day in question. In other cases, it determined that those killed or injured were al-Shabab targets.

In a report early this month, Amnesty International said two airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three. The group said a Feb. 2 airstrike hit a home in the Middle Juba region, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding her two sisters and her grandmother. The second strike, on Feb. 24 near Jilib, killed a farmer who also worked for Somalia's largest telecom company.

Gayer said those two are among seven cases still being investigated.

A Section on 04/28/2020