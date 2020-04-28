White House aims to boost test numbers

Janis Varela serves customers Monday at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant in Franklin, Tenn. State officials have allowed restaurants to reopen to diners in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. More photos at arkansasonline.com/428virus/. (AP/Mark Humphrey)

WASHINGTON -- The White House released new guidelines Monday aimed at answering criticism that America's coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried to pivot toward a focus on reopening the nation.

Some of the nation's restaurants reopened for dine-in service Monday as states loosened more coronavirus restrictions. But many eateries remained closed amid safety concerns and community backlash.

As part of the Trump administration's guidelines effort, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new priorities for virus testing, including people who show no symptoms but are in high-risk settings.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeHkH8dE5lY]

The White House unveiled what it described as a comprehensive overview of its efforts to make enough tests for covid-19 available so states can sample at least 2.6% of their populations each month. Areas that have been harder hit by the virus would be able to test at double that rate, or higher, the White House said. Trump and administration medical experts outlined the plan on a call with governors Monday, and Trump announced that businesses such as CVS would expand access to tests across the country.

"Testing is not going to be a problem at all," Trump said later in the Rose Garden. Many of the administration's past pledges and goals on testing have not been met.

Among Monday's announcements was a new "testing blueprint" for states. It includes a focus on surveillance testing as well as "rapid response" programs to isolate those who test positive and identify those with whom they came in contact. The administration aims to have the market "flooded" with tests for the fall, when covid-19 is expected to recur alongside the seasonal flu.

Jeremy Konyndyk, a disaster preparedness expert who helped lead the Obama administration response to Ebola, said the plans are well short of what is needed.

Researchers at Harvard have estimated the country needs to be testing a minimum of 500,000 people per day, and possibly many more. Konyndyk said the U.S. should be aiming to do 2 million to 3 million tests per day.

"Over the past month, we've doubled -- or if you want to be really generous, tripled -- the testing capacity in this country. We need to take where we are now and expand it 10-fold," Konyndyk said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/428ga/]

The White House argues that the limiting factor for the nation's covid-19 testing is no longer the test kits or the chemicals and supplies needed to conduct the tests but rather the availability of resulting samples -- either because guidelines on who could be tested are too stringent or because there are not enough health workers able to take nasal swabs.

The CDC also has been working on more detailed guidelines on reopening schools, restaurants and other establishments. Draft guidelines sent to Washington include a long list of recommendations for organizations as they begin to reopen, such as closing break rooms at offices, schools spacing desks 6 feet apart, and restaurants using disposable plates and menus. The draft guidance was obtained by The Associated Press from a federal official who was not authorized to release it.

On the conference call with governors, Trump suggested that many states should consider reopening schools before the end of the academic year, easing the way for parents to go back to work.

"Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings," Trump told the governors. The Associated Press obtained an audio recording of the call.

BRIEFINGS IN FLUX

Earlier Monday, the White House announced a halt in daily task force briefings, but quickly changed course, as Trump held a news conference in the Rose Garden.

Trump had previously said he found little use for the daily briefings, where he has time and again clashed with medical experts and reporters.

Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said briefings would continue later in the week, but "they might have a new look to them, a new focus to them."

Trump's aides have been trying to move the president onto more familiar and, they hope, safer, ground: talking up the economy in more tightly controlled settings.

"We're entering a phase of looking to reopen the country, and with that, the president will be focusing a lot on the economy," McEnany said.

Trump last left the White House complex a month ago, and plans are being drawn up for a limited schedule of travel within the next few weeks, aides said. It would be a symbolic show that the nation is beginning to reopen.

The shift comes in conjunction with what the White House sees as encouraging signs across the country, with the pace of new infections stabilizing and deaths declining.

Some states have started to ease closure orders, and Trump is expected to spend coming days highlighting his administration's efforts to help businesses and employees. Aides said the president would hold more frequent roundtables with CEOs, business owners and beneficiaries of the trillions of dollars in federal aid already approved by Congress, and begin to outline what he hopes to see in a future recovery package.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

RESTAURANTS GO SLOWLY

Restaurants in Georgia, Tennessee and Anchorage, Alaska, welcomed diners back Monday, albeit for a different experience than before the pandemic forced restaurants to close or limit service to take-out and delivery. In Louisiana, the governor said restaurants will be allowed to seat people outside starting Friday, though without wait service at the tables.

In Georgia, dine-in service and movie screenings were allowed to resume a few days after some other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, began seeing customers Friday.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that he would relax restrictions despite health experts' warnings of a potential surge in infections and disapproval from Trump.

Kemp issued 39 requirements that restaurants must follow, including observing a limit of 10 customers per 500 square feet and ensuring that all employees wear face coverings.

Anchorage began allowing restaurants, hair salons and other retails locations to open Monday, three days after the rest of Alaska began relaxing restrictions. Seating must be limited to 25% of capacity, and only members of the same household can sit at a table.

A log with every customer's first and last name and phone number must be maintained by the restaurant and kept for 30 days in case it's needed for contact tracing. All employees must wear fabric face masks, and customers are encouraged to wear them unless eating.

In Tennessee, officials allowed restaurants to reopen in 89 of the state's 95 counties starting Monday. At Tony Gore's Smoky Mountain BBQ & Grill in Sevierville, only a few tables of guests had come in by Monday afternoon, and each diner -- as well as employees -- had to have their temperature checked with an infrared thermometer gun.

Many other restaurants decided it wasn't yet time. Dennis McKinley had planned to open two of the three branches of his Atlanta-area restaurant, the Original Hot Dog Factory. But Monday morning he decided not to do it after all, citing community opposition.

McKinley estimates he got about 40 calls over the weekend from politicians, community leaders and customers urging him not to reopen. He plans to wait until state and local officials are on the same page. In the meantime, his staff continues to work on takeout and delivery orders.

Collins Quarter, Anthony Debreceny's cafe and bar in Savannah, Ga., remained closed Monday along with three other restaurants he owns. He said many restaurateurs he knows were also holding off, particularly those who rely on tourists for much of their business.

"Customers aren't ready," Debreceny said. "Today's going to be an interesting test. I think there's a lot of people waiting to see what the social media backlash is going to be like."

BARR WEIGHS IN

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr on Monday directed federal prosecutors nationwide to "be on the lookout" for state and local coronavirus-related restrictions that might run afoul of the Constitution and to pursue court action if necessary.

In a two-page memo to U.S. attorneys across the country, Barr said the measures that state and local governments had taken "have been necessary in order to stop the spread of a deadly disease," but even in times of emergency, the Constitution could not be discounted entirely.

"Now, I am directing each of our United States Attorneys to also be on the lookout for state and local directives that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens," Barr wrote, adding later, "If a state or local ordinance crosses the line from an appropriate exercise of authority to stop the spread of COVID-19 into an overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections, the Department of Justice may have an obligation to address that overreach in federal court."

Many states and localities have commanded residents to stay at home, except for essential trips for food and other supplies, and issued other directives meant to stem the spread of covid-19. Barr's memo did not cite specific policies he found objectionable.

Photo by AP

Plastic bags mark off seats to promote social distancing Monday at a Waffle House restaurant in Savannah, Ga. Restaurants statewide have been allowed to resume dine-in service. (AP/Russ Bynum)

Justice Department officials have said in recent weeks that Barr is not looking to roll back reasonable restrictions and force the opening of the country, but rather to encourage officials to carefully weigh the necessity of what they are doing.

Barr wrote that Eric Dreiband, the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for civil rights, and Matthew Schneider, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, would oversee the effort.

SURGE IN BRAZIL

As some U.S. states and European countries moved gradually to ease their limits on movement and commerce Monday, the intensifying outbreak in Brazil -- Latin America's biggest country, with 211 million people -- pushed some hospitals to the breaking point, with signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.

"We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious," said Paulo Brandao, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.

Brazil reported more than 4,500 deaths and about 67,500 confirmed infections. But the true numbers, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who haven't sought hospital care.

Some scientists said more than 1 million people in Brazil are probably infected, and the crisis could escalate as the country heads into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NspYJ6i_16U]

The country's health ministry said the system for accounting for deaths is "robust" and has captured all but a few cases.

Worldwide, the death toll topped 210,000, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in the U.S. surpassed 56,000. Italy, Britain, Spain and France accounted for more than 20,000 deaths each.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire, Michelle Smith, Mike Stobbe, Darlene Superville, Alan Suderman, David Biller, Marcelo De Sousa, Adam Geller and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/428ny/]

A Section on 04/28/2020