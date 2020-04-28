LISTEN UP: Williams' Good Souls unsubtle and provocative

A Lucinda Williams

Good Souls Better Angels

Highway 20/Thirty Tigers

Lucinda Williams has come up with an album for our times — at least if you're as angry as she is.

Good Souls, Better Angels is anything but subtle. Williams takes on "fools and thieves and clowns and hypocrites" — and that's just on one song, "Bad News Blues."

Oh, and she gets after the devil, too. And President Donald Trump, in "Man Without a Soul."

That song's hook isn't especially clever, and the politics aren't for everybody. The starring role, though, goes to Williams' spectacular band. Guitarist Stuart Mathis, bassist David Sutton and drummer Butch Norton jam out as Williams repeatedly shouts, "It's coming down." Comparisons are risky, but the playing evokes Neil Young of "Like a Hurricane" vintage.

It's fiery, righteous and emphatic, like the soundtrack to someone leaving a murder scene.

Williams is less blunt on "Big Black Train," a song about depression, and "Wakin' Up," which touches on domestic violence. Even then, it's the band that elevates an ordinary hook — "I'm waking up from a bad dream" — to something more.

The mellower cuts are more constructive. On "When the Way Gets Dark," the band matches the unsettled mood of Williams' languid, encouraging vocals. On "Good Souls," a gorgeous prayer of a song, Williams recaptures the Velvet Underground-influenced magic she harnessed a few years ago with her cover of J.J. Cale's "Magnolia."

Superlatives can be tricky with new music. Sometimes you have to let it sink in a little, see how it holds up over time. You might be left to wonder later what everybody was so mad about.

The bet here, though, is that Williams and her band have captured the spirit of the moment. Not everyone will see things as she does, but no one will miss the point.

— SCOTT STROUD

The Associated Press

The White Buffalo album cover.

A The White Buffalo

On the Widow's Walk

Snakefarm/Spinefarm Records

The White Buffalo is Jake Smith's stage and recording name, one of the most accurate monikers in the business, seemingly preordained.

His rumbling voice carries emotion and authority, his songs are tales of loss, loneliness and desires, and his music digs deep into the earth.

On his new album, On the Widow's Walk, producer Shooter Jennings adds piano and keyboards to help stretch the corners of the big Americana quilt but the focus stays on Smith's storytelling.

Opener "Problem Solution" is one of the aforementioned stretching exercises, a lengthy track with guitars driving head-on into the fray — "Tell me what's wrong with my brain/Does it like to be stuck in the drain." Halfway through it turns into a Ben Folds/Ringo Starr collaboration before fading with a slightly psychedelic ending. Weird and wonderful.

"The Drifter" is so bummed out he's not even sure who to blame, while the ties that bind have been loosened on "No History," which has the simply irresistible rhythm of a Bob Seger rocker. On both, Smith's quavering voice shows a kinship with Eddie Vedder's.

"Cursive" is one of the best of the bunch, Jennings' keyboards underpinning the drama of a poignant song that tackles our increasing dependence on technology and which the pandemic has made too close for comfort: "And if we stop touching each other/Please tell me what will we be/We'll be just like the drones/Together yet alone in captivity."

Tragedy is caused by nature in "River of Love and Loss" but its mood is like a murder ballad's. It seems of a pair with "The Rapture," whose menacing tale will freeze smiles at any campfire singalong.

"I Don't Know a Thing About Love" closes the album with a credible exhibition of vulnerability.

Listening to The White Buffalo's songs on the road will make you take the long way home so you can enjoy them a little while more.

— PABLO GORONDI

The Associated Press

Pam Tiller album cover.

A- Pam Tillis

Looking for a Feeling

Stellar Cat Records

Pam Tillis has mastered the art of singing without raising her voice. She swoops and slides, yes, but most of all she smolders, an alto with a blue hue.

More than 35 years into her recording career, Tillis has never sounded better than on Looking for a Feeling. By turns she's sassy and seductive, pulling back to a near whisper so the listener will lean in. She applies twang and melisma but never oversings. A stylist such as Patsy Cline would be proud, and so would Tillis' father, Mel.

Her wonderful performance is built on excellent material, including six songs Tillis co-wrote. She sings about turning over stones (the title cut), honoring the past ("Dolly 1969") and the virtues of faith, dogs and old movies ("My Kind of Medicine"). Tillis strikes a timely note in closing with a look at the big picture on "Burning Star," and asks, "Is the sky really falling?"

Given that the album was drawn from sessions at three studios, each with a different producer, the set is remarkably cohesive. The outlier is "Karma," a keyboard-heavy overreach that tries too hard to sound contemporary.

Elsewhere the arrangements are smartly uncluttered — rootsy and retro, but also timeless, leaving the focus on the songs and their singer.

— STEVEN WINE

The Associated Press

Ron Sexsmith album cover.

B- Ron Sexsmith

Hermitage

Cooking Vinyl

Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith has been making pretty music for years, and he's at it again with Hermitage.

Sexsmith's 16th full-length album invokes the sound of solo-era Paul McCartney, both in the songwriter's knack for inventive melody and in a voice that has always borne a similarity to the former Beatle's gentle tenor. You can't listen to a cut called "Whatever Shape Your Heart Is In" or the album's first single, "You Don't Wanna Hear It," without hearing echoes of Sir Paul.

But Sexsmith bears another, less fortunate similarity to McCartney. A few of the cuts, most notably "Chateau Mermaid," "Lo and Behold" and "Winery Blues," are cloying. Not you-can't-unhear-this cloying, like McCartney's horrible Christmas carol, but still earworm material.

A theory here: What makes both singers susceptible to annoying you away from the good stuff is also what makes them appealing — their willingness to hunt for original melodies that might be hiding in plain sight. Both singers are adventurous enough that they sometimes hang the moon, but when they overreach, their songs can come off as precious.

Sexsmith does hang the moon more than once here. Songs like "Glow in the Dark Stars," "Small Minded World" and "When Love Pans Out" are soothing, piano-centered ballads that add to the singer's substantial catalog of excellent songcraft.

Sexsmith says "Hermitage" was inspired by a recent move from Toronto's west side to the more rustic environs of Stratford, Ontario, and you can hear the aura of calm settling into his soul. He plays every instrument on the album except drums, which in no way intrude on his newfound serenity.

That's enough to keep things interesting. It's not Sexsmith's finest work, but there are enough good songs here to serve those looking for something soothing.

— SCOTT STROUD

The Associated Press

