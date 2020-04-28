'Wolf' in UA clothing

University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors received an oral commitment from one of the nation's top prospects in Fort Smith Northside junior guard Jersey Wolfenbarger on Monday.

Wolfenbarger, 6-4, picked the Razorbacks over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame and others.

Neighbors was the first coach to offer her during her freshman season, which factored into her decision.

Photo by J.T. Wampler

Fort Smith Northside’s Jersey Wolfenbarger, who orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Monday, said her interest in the Razorbacks stemmed from the program’s ability to allow players to fit in and thrive. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

"I think it just came down to Coach Neighbors believing in me and me believing in him from the start," Wolfenbarger said. "He offered me when I was a freshman at 5-6 and around 100 pounds, and then it all kind of played out that that resonated with me just with his initial belief in me."

Oregon, Baylor, Notre Dame and Oregon State were other schools she heavily considered before deciding on the Razorbacks.

Arkansas' offense led the SEC in scoring with 83.4 points per game along. The Razorbacks also led the conference in three-point shots made with 314, attempted with 808 and shooting percentage at 38.9%.

Sports on 04/28/2020