POLICE BEAT: After wallet taken, victim is shot in Little Rock

Little Rock police are investigating a robbery Tuesday that ended in a gunshot injury, according to spokesman officer Eric Barnes.
A man was robbed of his wallet and then was shot about 11:30 a.m. at 5616 Baseline Road, Barnes said.
Police are searching for the gunman who was described as black man in a black hoodie and bluejeans, Barnes said.
"We searched the area with a K-9 and were unable to locate a suspect," Barnes said. "Detectives are following possible leads now."
The victim, who was not identified, is in stable condition, Barnes said.
