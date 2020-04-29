POLICE BEAT: After wallet taken, victim is shot in Little Rock

After wallet taken, victim is shot in LR

Little Rock police are investigating a robbery Tuesday that ended in a gunshot injury, according to spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

A man was robbed of his wallet and then was shot about 11:30 a.m. at 5616 Baseline Road, Barnes said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police are searching for the gunman who was described as black man in a black hoodie and bluejeans, Barnes said.

"We searched the area with a K-9 and were unable to locate a suspect," Barnes said. "Detectives are following possible leads now."

The victim, who was not identified, is in stable condition, Barnes said.

Metro on 04/29/2020