Agency criticizes Coast Guard, duck boat owner in sinking

Crews raise the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake near Branson in 2018. (AP/The Spring eld News-Leader/Nathan Papes)

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A duck boat sinking on a Missouri Lake that killed 17 people, including two Arkansans, two summers ago likely would not have happened if the U.S. Coast Guard had followed recommendations to improve the safety of such tourist attractions, federal safety regulators said Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the findings of its investigation into the July 2018 tragedy, when a Ride the Ducks vehicle sank during a severe and sudden storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

If the Coast Guard had followed recommendations for small passenger boats that the national safety board made after a similar boat sank in Arkansas in 1999, killing 13 people, the Missouri boat "likely would not have sunk," said Brian Young, a National Transportation Safety Board accident investigator.

Young also said the agency's staff believes Ride The Ducks should have suspended water operations that day because of the severe weather forecast.

Steve Smith, 53, and his 15-year-old son Lance, both of Osceola, were among the 17 people who died when the boat sank. Steve Smith's daughter, Loren, who was 14 at the time of the accident, was among the 14 survivors.

Other victims included nine members of a family from Indianapolis, as well as victims from Missouri and Illinois.

Ripley Entertainment Inc., which purchased the Ride the Ducks attraction in 2017, has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those who died.

Among the files released Tuesday was a letter the agency received from the Coast Guard agreeing that canopies and side curtains should be removed from amphibious tour vehicles known as stretch duck boats.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said during a telephone news conference that although the Coast Guard's recommendations don't have the force of a regulation, he's "very optimistic" the agency is committed to improving small passenger boat safety. Duck boats should not be allowed to operate again until the recommendations are fully implemented, he said.

The board said one probable cause of the accident included the decision by Ripley Entertainment Inc. to operate the lake tours despite a severe thunderstorm warning. The vessel flooded through an air intake hatch on the bow that was not weathertight.

It also blamed the Coast Guard's failure to require sufficient buoyancy in amphibious vehicles, and its failure to address emergency exits on such vehicles with fixed canopies that contributed to the sinking and loss of life. The findings echoed an National Transportation Safety Board report released in November.

The April 15 letter from Vice Adm. Daniel Abel, the Coast Guard's deputy commandant for operations, said the Guard agreed with a National Transportation Safety Board recommendation to remove canopies, side curtains and associated framing from the duck boats to improve passengers' chances of escape during emergencies.

The Coast Guard has issued a Marine Safety Information Bulletin, the first step in the process.

Spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala-Potts said Ripley Entertainment would review the National Transportation Safety Board report, and that Ride the Ducks fully cooperated with the federal investigation.

"We remain dedicated to working with the community of Branson, and continuing our support of all those who were impacted by the accident," Smagala-Potts said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators interviewed duck boat pilot Scott McKee the day after the accident. McKee said he took the boat into the water because radar indicated the storm was far away, but it quickly turned from calm to turbulent.

Safety board members were unable to interview McKee because of ongoing criminal investigations. McKee, of Verona, is charged with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty. Two Ripley executives also are charged with misconduct and neglect.

Marcel Muise, marine accident investigator, told board members that it appeared McKee didn't have the information he needed to make a proper decision about going onto the lake. He noted that the lake was clear when McKee arrived, and the three other duck boats on the water indicated there was no cause for concern.

Some National Transportation Safety Board members were skeptical, saying the National Weather Service issued the storm report in plenty of time to stop the boat from going in the water.

Ripley suspended operations of the boats after the accident, and it remains unclear if they will return to the lake.

Robert Mongeluzzi, whose firm represents nearly two dozen people who were aboard the boat, commended the National Transportation Safety Board findings and said it supports the victims' calls to prevent duck boats from ever being used again.

"Duck Boats are death traps which, when flooded, become sinking coffins," Mongeluzzi said. "The Coast Guard and Duck Boat industry have the blood of these Branson victims on their hands for continuing to ignore the warnings.

"Hopefully this time, they will listen."

The amphibious vehicles were used by the U.S. military in World War II and the Korean War and were later modified for use as sightseeing vehicles.

Duck boat tours were popular among tourists and locals in the Branson area. Tours began in the downtown area, with the captain pointing out landmarks along the way. Eventually the tour would make its way to the lake where the vehicles would enter the water.

Nicknamed for their ability to travel on land and in water, "duck boats" have been involved in other serious accidents in the past, including an accident in 1999 when 13 people died after one of the vessels sank near Hot Springs on Lake Hamilton.

Five college students were killed in 2015 in Seattle when a duck boat collided with a bus, and two passengers on a duck boat were killed in 2010 near Philadelphia when a barge collided with the smaller vessel.

Information for this article was contributed by reporter Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A map showing the location of Table Rock Lake.

Metro on 04/29/2020