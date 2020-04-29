At The Post

Trainer Bob Baffert, who is running Triple Crown hopeful Justify at the Belmont Stakes horse race on Saturday, speaks during a news conference after his horse arrived at the track, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race is on Saturday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Improbable completed major preparations for the $600,000 Oaklawn Handicap for older horses at 1 1/8 miles on Saturday with a 5-furlong workout over a fast track Sunday morning at Oaklawn for trainer Bob Baffert. Later in the day, Improbable drew post 14 of 14 for the race, the second consecutive race where he's drawn the far outside.

Improbable breezed after the first surface renovation break under Martin Garcia, covering the distance in 1:00.20. Clockers caught the flashy chestnut in :37 for his opening 3 furlongs and galloping out in 6 furlongs in 1:12.60 and 7 furlongs in 1:26.20.

Improbable is seeking his first career victory at Oaklawn after three runner-up finishes -- first division of the $750,000 Rebel Stakes and $1 million Arkansas Derby last year, and the $150,000 Oaklawn Mile on April 11 in his 4-year-old debut. Improbable has been under the care of Jimmy Barnes, Baffert's traveling assistant, for all three races.

In the Oaklawn Mile, Improbable was beaten three-quarters of a length by millionaire Grade I winner Tom's d'Etat after acting up in the starting gate and breaking from the extreme outside, post 11, under Drayden Van Dyke.

"He ran a winning race," Baffert said. "Got beat by a really good horse. His gate issues, I don't know why ... you take him in the morning and you could set a bomb off in the gate and he won't move. He knows. He's smart. That's the reason I left him there. That gate crew is getting to know him really well, and I think that's going to help. Jimmy said the starter has been working with things on him, and they're going to figure him out. We'll see what happens."

BY THE NUMBERS

After 11 career starts, trainer Juan Carlos Avila said he's figured out that Trophy Chaser's best races are routes. The 4-year-old son of Twirling Candy will get another chance to shine around two turns in the Oaklawn Handicap.

"I made a mistake for six months," said Avila, who also owns Trophy Chaser. "I ran him 6 furlongs, 6 furlongs, 6 furlongs."

After running third, fourth and fourth in those races, including the $300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes on Sept. 21 at Parx, Trophy Chaser is 2 for 2 this year in his return to routes. Trophy Chaser was an 8 ¼-length allowance winner at 1 1/8 miles Feb. 2 at Gulfstream Park, and won the $100,000, 1 1/16-mile Challenger Stakes by a neck March 7 at Tampa Bay Downs.

"He had a little problem and went to the farm for three months," Avila said. "When he came back, I put him in a 7-furlong race. Very nice; 96 Beyer number. I am crazy, so I go to 6 furlongs, 6 furlongs. Third place, third place. I said, 'Go to the long distance.' He ran two big races. No more 6-furlong races."

Avila said Trophy Chaser was rerouted to Oaklawn after the $1 million Charles Town Classic on April 18 at Charles Town was postponed.

