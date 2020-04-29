Covid-19 testing set around state

Numerous sites around Arkansas are offering covid-19 screening and testing.

People who think they may have the disease should first call their health care providers, Arkansas health officials say.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. A health care provider will decide if a test is appropriate based on the symptoms and possible exposure to the coronavirus.

TESTING SITES

Natural State Laboratories in Little Rock, in collaboration with Sniffle Health, a telemedicine company, and Arkansas Surgical Hospital offers tests at New Life Church in North Little Rock on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additionally, the site will offer tests to pre-screened patients with upcoming elective surgeries starting Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The patient must have a signed order from the provider performing the elective procedure. (ar-covid19.com/).

ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S

Arkansas Children's hospital is offering phone screenings for children at (800) 743-3616. (archildrens.org).

BAPTIST HEALTH

According to its website (baptist-health.com/coronavirus/), Baptist Health's screening locations include:

• A triage station in the Medical Towers II parking deck at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Patients are billed for an emergency room visit.

• A tent near the Ouachita Valley Family Clinic in Camden.

• Drive-thru clinics at Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs, Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley in Arkadelphia, Baptist Health-Hot Spring County in Malvern and the Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic. People should call ahead to schedule appointments: (501) 887-3279 for the Heber Springs location, (870) 245-2198 for Arkadelphia, (501) 413-9106 for Malvern and (870) 673-7211 for Stuttgart.

More information on the testing is available at Baptist's 24-hour covid-19 hot line at (888) 227-8478.

CHI ST. VINCENT

CHI St. Vincent (chistvincent.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus) conducts screening and testing at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic, CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs and CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs Village.

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Arkansas' 11 community health centers offer screenings and testing at 61 locations around the state. Information on where to go is available from a hot line at (833) 508-0774 or at chc-ar.org/coronavirus-testing-sites.

CONWAY

Conway Regional Medical Center performs screenings. (conwayregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-info).

HEALTHCARE EXPRESS

HealthCARE Express offers tests by appointment only at clinics in De Queen, Sherwood and Maumelle. Patients can make appointments by calling (877) 442-3669.

JONESBORO

St. Bernards Health Care in Jonesboro is offering drive-thru testing and screening near the Arkansas State University campus. Patients should call first for a free screening at (870) 336-5651 or (870) 336-5671.

NORTHWEST SITES

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has an "evaluation site." Patients must first call (479) 717-7585 to be screened. (mercy.net/practice/mercy-hospital-northwest-arkansas/).

Northwest Health System has testing sites at Northwest Medical Plaza-Bentonville, 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., and Northwest Medical Plaza-Eastside, 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100, Springdale. (479) 306-7507.

Walmart and Quest Diagnostics have testing sites in the parking lots of the retailer's home office in Bentonville and Fort Smith Park. Patients must first use the website, myquestcovidtest.com, to be screened and schedule an appointment.

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic performs screening. (wregional.com/main/coronavirus).

Washington Regional Medical Center has a screening clinic at 3318 N. Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. The hospital's screening hot line is (479) 463-2055.

PINE BLUFF

Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff performs screenings. (jrmc.org/covid19/).

SOUTHWEST SITES

The following locations offer screening and testing:

• Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, (870) 863-2000.

• South Arkansas Medical Associates in El Dorado, (870) 862-2400.

• Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown, (870) 898-5011.

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences offers free online screenings on its website, uamshealth.com/healthnow, and over the phone at (800) 632-4502.

UAMS Medical Center has a drive-thru clinic on the ground floor of a parking garage at Shuffield and Jack Stephens drives in Little Rock.

On Saturday, UAMS, along with the city of Little Rock and the Mexican consulate, will offer a free drive-thru evaluation clinic at the Southwest Community Center at 6401 Baseline Road in Little Rock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeannie Roberts and Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 04/29/2020