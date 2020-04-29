Fort Smith landfill to open Friday

FORT SMITH -- The city landfill will open to the public starting Friday, the Smith Sanitation Department announced.
Access had been restricted due to covid-19.
The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Staff has added more measures to ensure safety of landfill visitors, according to a news release.
Residents are asked to be patient as the Sanitation Department anticipates longer-than-normal wait times. Those with any questions can call (479) 784-2465.
