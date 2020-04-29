House scraps plans to head back to D.C.

FILE - In this April 24, 2020, file photo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., takes a question from a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi shelved a proposal for proxy voting this week after Republicans objected. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON -- The House is abandoning plans to meet next week, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday, less than 24 hours after members were told to prepare to return to Washington despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the U.S. topped 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Around the world, confirmed infections stood at more than 3.1 million. The global death toll was more than 216,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Hoyer, D-Md., said the plans for the chamber's 400-plus lawmakers to return to work changed after warnings from the Capitol physician that the public health danger was too great in light of the continued spread of the virus in Washington and its suburbs.

"The numbers in the District of Columbia are going up, not down," Hoyer said.

As of Monday, city officials reported 3,994 positive cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 190 deaths of Washington, D.C., residents. Both figures have steadily increased in recent weeks. Maryland has reported more than 20,000 cases, while Virginia has more than 14,000 cases.

The decision by House Democratic leaders to stay home stands in contrast to the plan from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said this week that his chamber, with its smaller numbers, will reconvene on Monday to confirm President Donald Trump's judicial nominees and to start work on a new coronavirus relief bill.

David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell, said the decision to return the Senate to Washington would stand. He declined to answer whether McConnell consulted with health officials on that decision.

"We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person," McConnell said in a statement Monday. He noted that he considers senators to be as essential as health care providers, first responders, truck drivers and other workers who have continued doing their jobs during the crisis.

For many Senate aides, the current work situation is not expected to change next week. Staffers for Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who was among the first senators to mandate that his aides work remotely, will likely continue to do so, a spokeswoman said.

And Sen. Tim Kaine's staff will continue to work remotely, in line with health guidelines from Virginia and the District of Columbia, according to his office. When the Senate is in session, Kaine, D-Va., and one other staffer will be in the Capitol.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said that when the Senate resumes, it must hold public hearings on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic.

Schumer said he wants to hear why coronavirus testing "isn't working" and to investigate the small-business lending program that faces accusations of not sending enough aid to smaller shops.

"This is part of what the Constitution gave Congress the responsibility to do -- oversight of the executive branch," Schumer said on MSNBC. "We need these oversight hearings, and we need them now."

HOUSE DECISION

Hoyer said he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reached their decision after consulting Monday with the congressional attending physician, Brian Monahan, who oversees health care matters for both chambers of Congress.

"We had no choice," Pelosi said. "If the House physician recommends that we not come back, then we have to take that guidance."

The president said from the White House that the House members were "enjoying their vacation."

Trump also derided Pelosi's recent appearance on a comedy show displaying her home's kitchen freezer stocked with specialty ice cream.

"You look at Nancy Pelosi eating ice cream on late night television," Trump said. "They're having a good time. I think they should be back. I think they should all come back and we should work on this together."

Lawmakers have adapted many of their informal duties to the realities of social distancing, but rules in both the House and Senate make official business all but impossible unless it's conducted physically in the Capitol.

Monahan's view, Hoyer told reporters, "was that there was a risk to members that was one that he would not recommend taking" and that he was "forceful" in warning of the nature of the outbreak in the Washington metropolitan area.

During a private caucus call, one lawmaker, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said plans to return were dangerous, according to a person unauthorized to discuss the private call and granted anonymity to comment.

Others questioned whether virus testing would be available and what steps were being taken to keep staff members safe. They heard few answers, the person said.

WORKING REMOTELY

Many members of Congress are older and in categories that put them at high risk of severe illness from the virus. Some care for children and families. Most have to commute from their states while airlines are running fewer flights.

Hoyer said he expected committees to continue working remotely on the next coronavirus response and that lawmakers would be summoned back to Washington to vote on the next round of coronavirus relief legislation. He acknowledged that some House members expressed qualms about returning to Washington indefinitely without firm plans for the next bill.

"We will come back very soon," he said.

While House committees can meet informally and conduct member briefings through conference call or videoconference, they are not allowed under House rules to officially meet to process legislation or conduct hearings unless members are physically present in Washington. The Senate operates under similar rules.

House Democratic leaders proposed moving forward last week with a proxy voting arrangement that would allow members to authorize a colleague to cast votes in Washington on their behalf, as well as rules changes to allow for remote committee work. But Pelosi withdrew the plan after Republican leaders objected, and the two parties are now discussing a potential compromise.

Hoyer said negotiations will continue this week, and he expressed hope that a bipartisan agreement might be reached to allow remote committee work that can advance in the House on a voice vote or by unanimous consent, allowing lawmakers to remain at home.

"Technology has enabled us to do things without physically being in the same place together," Hoyer said. "That's what I hope we can achieve for committees."

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California has signaled that he favors opening up committees for work.

A bipartisan House task force agreed to have committees test technology options with public roundtable meetings in the days ahead.

STATE STRUGGLES

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said states that had poorly managed budgets before the covid-19 outbreak sent their economies reeling should not be rescued by the federal government.

"This isn't just going to be a federal bailout of the states," Mnuchin said early Tuesday on CNBC. "States that had specifically large expenses because of the coronavirus, like New York and New Jersey, it was the right thing that the federal government gave them money."

He said he approves of local governments using coronavirus funding to enforce public safety through law enforcement, but not for revenue lost because of the economic shutdown or for "states that were mismanaged" before the pandemic.

Trump on Monday appeared to align himself with McConnell, who has said Congress shouldn't debate relief to cash-strapped states until lawmakers reconvene next week.

McConnell has suggested that states with large pension obligations under union contracts use bankruptcy as a way to manage shortfalls instead of receiving federal aid.

Schumer on Tuesday continued to press for a large package of aid to states and local governments in the next pandemic relief measure, warning of a big potential reduction in public-sector jobs that could further hamper the economy.

"There's going to be massive layoffs at the state and local level unless we get them money quickly," Schumer said on MSNBC.

Democrats and Republicans alike have criticized McConnell's bankruptcy idea, arguing that such a move would have far-reaching and disastrous financial consequences for the country.

Mnuchin also said he has emptied the $150 billion fund from Congress established to help states and territories cope with a public health emergency crushing local budgets.

TRUMP'S DEFENSE

Also on Tuesday, Trump defended his early response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he was told in February that the virus wouldn't be a problem.

"Even professionals like Anthony were saying this is no problem," Trump told reporters in a White House meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, referring to the government's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump was repeatedly warned in his daily intelligence briefings in January and February that the virus posed a threat to the U.S.

"I would have to check," Trump said of the report. "I want to look as to the exact dates of warnings."

Fauci said on NBC's Today show on Feb. 29 that Americans didn't at the time need to change their daily routines to avoid infection, but he warned that could change. The Trump administration endorsed social-distancing practices on March 16, after they had been adopted by many businesses, state governments and ordinary Americans.

A top CDC official, Nancy Messonnier, warned Feb. 25 that the agency expected "community spread" of the virus and that "disruption to everyday life might be severe."

Trump stressed his move to restrict flights from China and said of the decision: "Whether it was luck, talent or something else, we saved many thousands of lives."

CHECKING TRAVELERS

In other news, Trump said Tuesday that his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain incoming international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected," Trump said at the White House. "We will be looking into that in the very near future."

The president said it has not been determined yet whether the federal government or the airlines would conduct the testing. "Maybe it's a combination of both," he said.

Trump's comments came during an event showcasing a loan program designed to help small businesses weather the pandemic. He said the Small Business Administration has processed more loans in 14 days than it had in the previous 14 years.

Earlier, the president promised to help states safely begin reopening their economies.

Gary Kelly, chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines, was asked about airport screening during an earnings call with analysts and reporters and said: "We are talking with the administration and members of Congress about what the protocols should be."

He added that an industry trade group was "leading the effort to advocate for some kind of health screening at the security checkpoint. ... Some kind of screening makes sense, and I think to get people flying again, they need to be comfortable, and I think that's one way to provide additional comfort."

Information for this article was contributed by Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, David Koenig, Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire, Kevin Freking, Carla K. Johnson, Adam Geller, Eric Olson and Haven Daley of The Associated Press; and by Saleha Mohsin of Bloomberg News.

