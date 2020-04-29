• Eric Johnson of Cookeville, Tenn., said his family got "a missing piece back" when he and his wife, Faith, and their two children were reunited with Bella, their Australian shepherd, nearly two months after the dog disappeared when a tornado ripped through their home in early March.

• Meghan Dougherty, a spokesman for the Colorado lottery, said a man identified only as "Joe B." won two $1 million Powerball jackpots after he bought tickets at two stores about a mile apart in Pueblo, getting one in the morning and one in the evening.

• Sasha Waloke, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., accused of running over a 68-year-old man with his own car, killing him, and then running down and injuring a witness who called police, faces murder, assault and other counts, authorities said.

• Speedy Gonzalez, 35, of Buford, Ga., lived up to his legal name by eluding police for about a month before being arrested on mail fraud charges after being accused of swiping checks that he used to buy about $3,000 in goods from a home improvement store, later returning the items for cash, authorities said.

• Ray Nagin, 63, the former New Orleans mayor who led the city amid Hurricane Katrina's devastation and was later convicted in 2014 in a corruption case and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, gained an early release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Donald Allen, 62, of Riverside, Calif., and Manuel Revolorio, 37, of Rancho Cucamonga face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, accused of pressuring a buyer to pay $4 million for a stockpile of face masks that didn't exist, prosecutors said.

• Nicholas Proffitt, 42, a Cape Girardeau, Mo., man convicted of vandalizing a mosque a decade ago, was arrested on arson and other counts after being accused of setting a fire at the same Islamic center, forcing about a dozen people inside to evacuate, police said.

• Luis Agostini, a Chicago police spokesman, said a homeowner violated a statewide stay-at-home order by throwing a weekend house party that attracted about 50 people and was described as "foolish and reckless" by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

• Matt Lenyo, assistant predator curator at the Denver Zoo, said caretakers are closely watching Kamara, a 4-year-old African lion, for proper maternal behavior, such as nursing and grooming, after she gave birth to two cubs last week.

