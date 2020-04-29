IN THEIR WORDS

Kellen Pate

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

PARENTS Kevin and Shelley Pate

SIBLINGS Kieper and Karsten Pate

SPORTS YOU PLAY Baseball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY My favorite highschool memory came last year in the state tournament when we were staying out at camp Takodah outside of Batesville Arkansas. My teammates and I were obviously skeptical that we weren't staying at a hotel like all the other teams at the state tournament, but upon arrival we realized that we were perhaps better off than everybody else. Following an opening round win, against the hometown team we all sat around in a circle at the lodge and played a game of mafia until the later hours of the night.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION After graduation I plan to attend Northwestern University to continue my academic and baseball careers.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Classic Country

FAVORITE FOOD Fried chicken

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Blacklist

FAVORITE MOVIE Shawshank Redemption

TWITTER HANDLE @pitcherpate34

ROLE MODELS My biggest role model is definitely my Dad

INFLUENTIAL COACH Spencer Adcock

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Mr. Sutterfield and World Literacy

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS In 10 years I see myself working as a financial manager for some company in Chicago using my economics degree.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON The COVID-19 virus has not only taken away my favorite part of the spring, but one last chance to spend a season with some of best friends as well as a chance for what we thought was our year to finally win the state championship. The COVID-19 virus has not only left a bad taste in our mouth for this season, but it also continues to spur the taste of defeat from the past three seasons. I will most certainly miss the times that I would have spent with my teammates and the special bond that can only be formed between the white chalk lines between the foul lines on the baseball field.

