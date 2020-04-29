Lines long at LR food giveaway

The line of cars at a standstill on the Interstate 30 frontage road leading to the Outlets of Little Rock stretched more than a half-mile Tuesday morning, and a line on Interstate 430 reaching the horizon was visible from the overpass.

People waited in sedans, trucks and minivans. Some had been there as early as 4:30 a.m. waiting for a food distribution event that was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., Arkansas Foodbank CEO Rhonda Sanders said.

In the parking lot, food bank staff members and volunteers hoisted boxes of dry goods and bags of potatoes from wooden pallets into the waiting open trunks of cars that snaked into the lot, numbered cards on their windshields. They started at 9:15 a.m. By 10:45 a.m., the food bank's supply was gone.

In her 11 years working in hunger relief, Sanders said she hasn't seen a need so great as that brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's no comparison, I can safely say," she said.

Food banks across Arkansas report that more hungry people are arriving more than ever before, with many new patrons and changes in the food supply chain. Hunger-relief organizations across the state are shifting to mobile distribution events, using temporary employees and developing new partnerships to keep up with the demand.

Sanders said that between 40% and 50% of the people going to the food bank's pantries and recent distribution events have never had to use a food pantry. Some of the organization's food pantries have reported they'll have 200 to 250 people show up, with more than 100 of those are new.

"It's a whole new group of people that never thought they would be in this situation, but they are," Sanders said.

Northeast Arkansas, an area that not only has been hit by the pandemic but also by tornadoes that struck Jonesboro and Harrisburg in late March and early April, has seen a 22% increase in its food distribution from March to April," said Christie Jordan, CEO of Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. Jordan noted that the food bank has distributed 726,000 pounds of food so far this month.

"We've definitely seen an increase in the need for our services," she said.

The food bank covers 12 counties and works with more than 120 partner agencies and programs.

In Fort Smith, distribution at River Valley Regional Food Bank is up more than 50% from the same time last year, "so it's massive," director Tracy Engel said.

"None of us were prepared for this," she said. "Food banks are stocked to help those in need, but they're not stocked for a national pandemic, so we're all affected."

The west-central Arkansas organization has been going to "pop-up pantries" in the eight counties it serves. Supplies at an event Tuesday where pork products were being distributed at Van Buren High School went so quickly that the organization had to call in a second truck, Engel said.

Sanders said the current situation outstrips even the burden that food banks saw during the 2008-2009 recession.

"With the entire disruption, not only to jobs but to the food system itself, it's just been one thing on top of another," she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought on record numbers of unemployed people and an "absolute upending of the food system itself," Sanders said, noting that it has affected the growing season for farmers and has changed the way products are packaged and processed.

"It adds a whole other level of stress on people and on the food system," she said. "Just acquiring food for families is harder than it's ever been."

Sanders said the biggest challenge has been acquiring canned vegetables, a staple item for food pantries. Other food banks in the state, including in northeast and Northwest Arkansas, say they have had delays, too.

"It's not uncommon to be running two or three weeks behind," said Kent Eikenberry, president and CEO of Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Bethel Heights.

Jordan said the northeast Arkansas organization has seen a "sharp increase" in financial contributions, especially from corporations and foundations, but there has been a decrease in food donations.

Monetary donations are the best way to help food banks, the organizations said.

Sanders said Arkansas Foodbank has changed its processes drastically. Before the pandemic, the charity's partner agencies would get food from the Little Rock headquarters and people in need would then go to the pantries, like a grocery store.

"All of our agencies, the clients will come in at some point in time," she said. "That all had to change."

She said the food bank immediately applied social-distancing measures to its distribution process and is now doing more mobile distribution. Tuesday's event served 840 families.

But packing up boxes means more work for the food bank, and many of the food bank's older volunteers are trying to stay home more during the pandemic, Sanders said. That led the organization to participate in a new program called Get Shift Done.

The program, which started recently at a food bank in north Texas, uses a mobile app that is promoted within the restaurant industry. The app allows people who are out of work because of the pandemic to sign up for a shift packing boxes at the food bank.

Those workers are paid $10 an hour, which would not affect their ability to receive unemployment benefits, Sanders said.

"It's not a lot, but it is supplemental for them," she said.

Sanders said the app, which Arkansas Foodbank started using April 22, has brought in between 15 and 20 workers.

The program is donor-funded.

"It's been a really cool initiative, and we've been very appreciative of the donors that have given to it," Sanders said. "It's helping us as well as those that have been laid off."

The food bank also has a new texting service to help people find a food pantry near them. It was open for all 33 counties Tuesday, according to a news release from the organization.

Sanders said in the release that the service provides an easy way for people to find food. Those in need can text "findfood" to (844) 381-3663 and will be prompted to enter their ZIP codes. They'll then receive the hours of operation and a contact number for three pantries in their area.

People also can receive the information in Spanish by texting "comida" to the same number.

Jordan said Northeast Arkansas Foodbank had a lot of people willing to volunteer in Jonesboro, but out of concern for the staff it has hired temporary employees to pack boxes instead.

Having the same five people every week rather than as many as 100 different volunteers mitigates the risk of exposure to the virus for the staff members who are there daily, Jordan said.

The food bank was able to hire the temporary employees thanks to a grant from an anonymous donor.

As the outbreak continues, some organizations are wondering how to prepare for the next phase. Sanders said the summer and fall could be tough on families, when unemployment benefits run out and jobs aren't back.

"We are working and planning for a much larger fall than we've ever had," she said.

