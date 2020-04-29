Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LPGA tournament in Rogers rescheduled for August

by Matt Jones | Today at 8:40 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Maria Fassi hits from a bunker on hole No. 7 Tuesday, June 25, 2019, during the practice round for the LPGA Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. ( Ben Goff)

This year's LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will be delayed by more than two months.

The tournament has been rescheduled for Aug. 24-30 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, according to a release Wednesday. It was originally scheduled to begin June 15.

Wednesday's news release stated those who purchased tickets will have the option for a full refund or the opportunity to transfer their purchase to the rescheduled event. Ticket buyers and tournament volunteers will be contacted directly by officials.

Several LPGA Tour dates have been postponed or canceled by the covid-19 outbreak. The tour has been suspended since March and is not scheduled to resume until July 16 in Midland, Mich.

The NW Arkansas Championship, which began in 2007, will replace the canceled UL International Crown on the LPGA calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT