LPGA tournament in Rogers rescheduled for August

This year's LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship will be delayed by more than two months.

The tournament has been rescheduled for Aug. 24-30 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, according to a release Wednesday. It was originally scheduled to begin June 15.

Wednesday's news release stated those who purchased tickets will have the option for a full refund or the opportunity to transfer their purchase to the rescheduled event. Ticket buyers and tournament volunteers will be contacted directly by officials.

Several LPGA Tour dates have been postponed or canceled by the covid-19 outbreak. The tour has been suspended since March and is not scheduled to resume until July 16 in Midland, Mich.

The NW Arkansas Championship, which began in 2007, will replace the canceled UL International Crown on the LPGA calendar.