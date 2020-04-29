Second assistant chief accuses Little Rock Police Department head of retaliating

A second Little Rock assistant police chief is accusing Chief Keith Humphrey of retaliating over testimony that the internal probe into a fatal police shooting was rushed on his orders.

Alice Fulk, a 28-year veteran of the Little Rock Police Department who oversees the patrol division, filed the discrimination and retaliation suit Wednesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

The filing comes a week after Assistant Chief Hayward Finks filed his retaliation suit against Humphrey. Fulk and Finks, two of the force’s three assistant chiefs, are being represented by Chris Burks and Degan Clow of the WH Law firm of North Little Rock.

Both say Humphrey is targeting them because they told the city Civil Service Commission that the internal review of the February 2019 slaying of a car-theft suspect by patrolman Charles Starks was conducted hastily, effectively denying Starks his full civil rights.

“This testimony contradicted Chief Humphrey and cast his leadership in a bad light,” the lawsuit states. “In sum, Humphrey’s campaign of retaliation was a direct and proximate result of the testimony given by Fulk, and was against the two assistant chiefs, Finks and Fulk who, not coincidentally, had also applied for the chief position.”

Starks was fired by the chief for violating police procedure over the way he confronted the man, 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire. On appeal, Starks was reinstated with his wages reduced on the orders of a circuit judge who ruled that while Starks had violated procedure, termination was too severe a penalty.

Fulk, in her suit, accuses Humphrey of deliberately excluding her from the Starks investigation to keep her from seeing that the process was rushed.

The 10-page complaint states that Humphrey yelled at Fulk, limited her acccess to command staff space, gave her a negative performance evaluation and has denied her training opportunities. Joining Fulk in her suit is police Lt. Christina Plummer.