Man killed in shooting outside Little Rock dollar store

Little Rock police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Family Dollar store Wednesday evening.

According to department spokesman Officer Eric Barnes, police were called to the store at 2401 Martin L. King Drive at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A man, whom police did not identify, had been shot after a disturbance

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Barnes said the shooting took place outside the store. Investigators are questioning a store employee about what happened, Barnes said.