McCain Mall in North Little Rock to reopen Friday, memo states

by Stephen Steed | Today at 1:22 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Wendy Newson and Cheryl Baldwin compare some of the last minute Christmas gifts they bought while shopping at McCain Mall in this Dec. 24, 2012 file photo. ( Karen E. Segrave)

McCain Mall in North Little Rock, which has been closed since March 18, plans to reopen Friday morning, according to a memo from the mall's owner, Simon Property Group.

Lisa Meyer, manager of McCain Mall, said the property's new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"They're ready and excited to come back," Meyer said of the mall's approximate 90 tenants.

Simon Property Group is the biggest operator of malls in the United States. The company outlined its plan to reopen 49 shopping centers across 10 states starting Friday in a memo obtained Tuesday by The New York Times.

The majority of the reopening malls are in Texas, Indiana, Georgia and Missouri. Properties in Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Alaska and Mississippi will also be reopened.

