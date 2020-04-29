Mental-health clinic operator set to expand in LR, add jobs

Alleviant Health Centers, a 3-year-old company that operates mental-health clinics in Arkansas and five other states, plans to expand its Little Rock headquarters and add what the company describes as 115 high-paying corporate jobs.

Alleviant's corporate operations are based at the Little Rock Technology Park downtown and hasn't found a site for its new headquarters, said Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, which announced the company's decision.

At the same time, the company is opening a new clinic in Premier Gastroenterology Associates Medical Plaza, a newly built $38 million development at a former Kmart at Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road.

Last month, PGA Land & Realty LLC, which owns the Premier site, obtained a building permit for "Alleviant Health tenant finish out," work the contractor, Clark Contractors, valued at $1 million.

Alleviant qualified for two economic development incentives from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said spokeswoman Alisha Curtis.

They include Advantage Arkansas, which offers a state tax credit for job creation based on the payroll of new full-time permanent employees hired as a result of the project.

To qualify in Pulaski and other so-called Tier 1 counties, a company must invest at least $500,000 and have payroll threshold of $125,000. The minimum hourly wage to qualify for the incentive is $12.50. In exchange, the company will receive a credit equal to 1% of payroll and another 1% credit if the new employees' hourly wage exceeds 125% of the lesser of the state or county average wage.

The Advantage Arkansas income-tax credit is earned each tax year for a period of five years.

The other incentive for which Alleviant has qualified is the TaxBack Program, which provides for refunding sales and use taxes on the purchase of building materials, machinery and equipment to qualifying businesses that create jobs as a result of construction, expansion or facility modernization projects in Arkansas.

The decision to expand in Little Rock came after a nationwide search, according to the chamber's release.

In addition to Little Rock and Camden, Alleviant has facilities in Naples, Fla.; Akron, Ohio; Brentwood, Tenn.; and San Diego. Another is soon to open in Denver, according to the company website.

"It's always nice to know when competing against other states, Arkansas regularly comes out on top," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release.

Founded in 2017, Alleviant provides comprehensive psychiatric care, from counseling and medication management to therapies such as Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Nasal Ketamine, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). In addition, it provides telebehavioral health services.

Brian Mears, a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a nurse anesthetist, is Alleviant's founder and chief executive officer.

"We are very excited to locate our national headquarters in Little Rock," he said in the release. "We desire to quickly become the employer of choice in central Arkansas and we pride ourselves in creating healthcare structures tailored to fill real gaps in mental healthcare, like transitional care psychiatry."

The new jobs will include 22 positions called telebehavioral professionals. The corporate jobs include functions in finance, accounting, marketing, business development, human resources and legal.

The company has 41 employees in Arkansas and plans to expand to 315 employees over the next three years, including the staff for the new clinic as well the 115 corporate jobs, Chesshir said.

