• Oprah Winfrey will be the commencement speaker and Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will offer words of wisdom to the Class of 2020 in a multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15. The #Graduation2020 event will be broadcast on Facebook Watch, with some segments posted to its Instagram account, along with the social media accounts of the contributors, according to the announcement Tuesday. Miley Cyrus will sing her hit, "The Climb." More special guests are expected. The platforms will soon roll out graduation-theme stickers, filters and effects, along with ways families and friends can host private virtual celebrations using the new Facebook Rooms feature. The coronavirus pandemic has upended graduation season with many schools scaling back, or in some cases canceling, traditional graduations.

In a stunning declaration, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent." A statement issued by the couple Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 also said they intend to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America

• Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children's favorite Thomas the Tank Engine. The Duke of Sussex introduces a new program called Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine, which has a storyline that includes Harry's father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, as animated characters. Set when the Prince of Wales was a boy, the story sees the friendly engine taking Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, to Buckingham Palace to receive an honor. In his introduction -- which was recorded in January before he and wife, Megan, the Duchess of Sussex, moved to Canada and then California -- Prince Harry is seen sitting in an armchair, reading from a book about the train's adventures. In a statement, Harry said he has "fond memories of growing up with Thomas and Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures." Thomas "has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years -- entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters," he added. The Rev. Wilbert Awdry released the first book in "The Railway Series" 75 years ago. It was originally created as a bedtime story for his son, Christopher, during a bout of the measles. The plucky blue tank engine doesn't appear in the debut story. He got his own illustrated book in 1946 called Thomas the Tank Engine and swiftly took over from Edward, Gordon and Henry as everyone's favorite. Proof of Harry's attachment to the engine can also be seen in photos of his first day attending nursery in September 1987, where he is seen carrying a Thomas the Tank Engine bag.

