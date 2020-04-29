North Little Rock police take over homicide investigation

North Little Rock Police have taken over a Little Rock homicide investigation from April 21, according to a press release.

Little Rock’s investigation of two men found deceased in a vehicle early on that morning led them to a residence at 2905 Broadway St. in North Little Rock, North Little Rock police spokesman Officer Joe Green said in the release.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle which eventually led them to find a Ford Explorer in an alleyway between Broadway Street and Arch Street just before 4:45 a.m., according to a Little Rock press release about the incident.

Detectives were initially investigating whether the homicides occurred at that location or if the bodies were transported there, the release said.