North Little Rock police take over homicide investigation

Police investigate a double homicide Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in an alley between Arch Street and Broadway on 33rd Street in Little Rock. Two men were found dead in an SUV behind a business in that area, authorities said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
North Little Rock Police have taken over a Little Rock homicide investigation from April 21, according to a press release.
Little Rock’s investigation of two men found deceased in a vehicle early on that morning led them to a residence at 2905 Broadway St. in North Little Rock, North Little Rock police spokesman Officer Joe Green said in the release.
Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle which eventually led them to find a Ford Explorer in an alleyway between Broadway Street and Arch Street just before 4:45 a.m., according to a Little Rock press release about the incident.
Detectives were initially investigating whether the homicides occurred at that location or if the bodies were transported there, the release said.
