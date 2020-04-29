Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Winston signs with Saints

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees. Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady. Winston was a two-year starter at Florida State, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Seminoles to a national title as a freshman in the 2013 season. In five seasons with the Buccaneers, he has passed for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns while throwing 88 interceptions. The Bucs went 28-42 in games Winston started.

Browns, Higgins agree

Rashard Higgins is getting a chance to reconnect with Baker Mayfield. The free agent wide receiver has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Higgins will sign the $910,000 veteran minimum deal soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. A fifth-round pick from Colorado State in 2016, Higgins had only 4 catches for 55 yards and 1 touchdown in 10 games last season. He also dealt with a knee injury. In 2018, Higgins became one of Mayfield's favorite targets and had his best season as a pro, finishing with 39 receptions for 572 yards and 4 touchdowns in 13 games. Higgins has 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and 7 touchdowns in 4 NFL seasons.

Texans release Gipson

The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashuan Gipson just one year after signing him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. Gipson started 14 games for Houston last season before landing on injured reserve because of a back injury. Gipson, 29, had 55 tackles and three interceptions in his one season with the Texans. Gipson came to the Texans after spending the previous three seasons with the Jaguars. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Browns, where he was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2014. Gipson became expendable after the Texans signed Eric Murray to a three-year, $20.5 million deal last month.

