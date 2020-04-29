Pea Ridge looking to fill AD, football vacancies

Staci Williamson has been named the new volleyball coach at the Thaden School.

Pea Ridge now has two vacancies in its athletic department that will need to be filled in the near future.

Kevin Ramey, the school's athletic director for the past four years, has been promoted to assistant superintendent and will replace Keith Martin, who was named superintendent after Rick Neal's resignation becomes effective June 30.

"I've been doing this since March," Ramey said. "While being athletic director, I went to class and earned my superintendent license so I could make the move. The opportunity then presented itself, so I stepped in. It's going to be a new challenge for me, but I'm looking forward to it.

"During that time, I've had discussions with Keith Martin about what was going to be done with the athletic director's position. We then decided to bring somebody in who can focus on that role."

Ramey said he will be included in a search committee that will not only find his replacement but to also find a new head football coach after Stephen Neal announced his resignation last week to take a position in Oklahoma. A quality athletic director and football coach are vital as the Blackhawks make the transition to playing in the 5A-West Conference next fall.

Ramey will continue to serve as athletic director until his replacement is found.

"We are going to take our time and give this process due diligence," Ramey said. "We have a long-range program in mind, and we're going to look at the best scenario. We have two big ones to fill, and we need to get these filled when we can."

Bishop steps downat Green Forest

The 4A-1 Conference will now have two new coaching faces next fall as Green Forest head coach Bobby Bishop recently announced his retirement from coaching in Arkansas.

Bishop, however, isn't leaving coaching for good. He will be headed to East Newton, Mo., where he was a head coach from 2010-11. Bishop will be the Patriots' running back coach in the fall and an assistant track coach in the spring, with an emphasis on coaching hurdlers.

Bishop said he hopes his hiring at East Newton will be official any day, but he will remain at Green Forest until his contract ends June 30.

"It's something I have been thinking over for the past 6 months," Bishop said. "I also went to a retirement meeting back in the fall, and I felt it was time to slow down a little bit.

"I see a lot of positives in going up to East Newton and helping out a good young coach. I like the area up there, but Green Forest is my hometown. This still was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Bishop caps a 26-year career in coaching and teaching in Arkansas with his retirement. He started coaching basketball and baseball at Eureka Springs, then went to Berryville for a while before he left teaching for a while.

After a 9-year sabbatical, he returned to Berryville as an assistant under Doug Scheel in 2005, then was promoted to head coach the following year and held that position for 4 years. Following his two years at East Newton, he returned to Huntsville and worked as an assistant under Tommy Tice before taking over at Green Forest in 2015.

"I've worked under three coaches -- Ronnie Clark, Doug Scheel and Tommy Tice --who were all important in my life," Bishop said. "So I was pretty fortunate to do that.

"It was difficult leaving Green Forest. I have lived here since I was 22 and kept up with them all during that time. I still have family there, and it's hard to leave the kids. With Green Forest only 10 miles from the Missouri border, I had hoped for a spot where I could drive back and forth but I just couldn't turn this down."

BASKETBALL

Brewington hired at Paris

Blain Brewington was hired as the new Paris boys' basketball coach on Monday evening.

Brewington spent the past three years as an assistant coach at Nettleton. The Raiders qualified for the Class 5A state tournament twice in those three seasons and won the 5A-East Conference title once. He also served as an assistant coach and head junior coach at Lonoke for two years prior to going to Nettleton.

"I'm excited," Brewington said. "I think it's a place we can come in and roll our sleeves up and get to work. We can have the kids buy-in and we want the kids to not only be successful but represent the community in a positive way."

The Pocahontas graduate attended Arkansas and served as a student manager for Razorbacks men's basketball coach Mike Anderson for four years. He also joined Anderson's staff as a graduate assistant for two years.

The 28-year-old said he learned plenty working with Anderson and his staff, but also his father, Anthony.

"All those guys, it's a family," Brewington said. "Coach Anderson is someone I have the utmost respect for. I learned as one big family, you can accomplish anything. My dad is someone I look to for advice on and off the floor. Riding a bus to games, being around it so much just put it in perspective how hard he works."

Brewington succeeds Mike Foster, who has coached the Eagles for the past 12 seasons. Paris last made the state tournament in 2017 -- the last of three consecutive appearances.

VOLLEYBALL

Williamson tabbed first Thaden School coach

The Thaden School is expected to start volleyball next month, and it will be Staci Williamson that will lead the Lady Barnstormers in their inaugural season.

The newest Bentonville school hired Williamson, a former player at Siloam Springs and John Brown who has spent the last two seasons at Huntsville.

"I hadn't heard of the Thaden School opening until about 2 weeks prior to me being hired," Williamson said. "I saw the new facilities and received some good information from some people, and it sounds like the school has a lot of potential."

Williamson said the Thaden School expects to field varsity and junior high teams next fall, and she will add a junior varsity team if there is enough interest. The Lady Barnstormers are expected to compete in the nine-team 2A-West Conference.

"I think it will be exciting because I will get to put in my ideas and experiences to a new program," Williamson said. "I know it will take time to build a program, but I like the idea of building my own thing and building traditions there."

Sports on 04/29/2020