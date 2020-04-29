Larry Daugherty rigs wiring Tuesday for the decorative lighting on the Glover Cary Bridge that spans the Ohio River in Ow- ensboro, Ky. (AP/The Messenger-Inquirer/Greg Eans) (Greg Eans / The Messenger-Inquirer via AP )

Pence goes maskless at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them.

Video feeds show that Pence did not wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from covid-19 and is now donating plasma, even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one. He was also maskless when he visited a lab where Mayo conducts coronavirus tests.

Pence later explained his decision by stressing that he is frequently tested for the virus.

"As vice president of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," Pence said, adding that he is following CDC guidelines, which indicate that the mask is good for preventing the spread of the virus by those who have it.

Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a round-table discussion on Mayo's coronavirus testing and research programs. All the other participants did, including Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn, top Mayo officials, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Mayo tweeted that it had informed the vice president of its mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed. Mayo officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it was removed, or at whose request.

Virus cases rise to 64 aboard destroyer

WASHINGTON -- The number of coronavirus cases aboard the USS Kidd rose to 64 as the Navy destroyer pulled into port at San Diego on Tuesday to get medical care for the crew and to disinfect and decontaminate the ship.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship to have an outbreak of the disease while at sea, the other being the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier that has been docked at Guam for a month. The Roosevelt has more than 900 sailors with confirmed cases of covid-19, but the entire crew has now been tested.

The Navy has moved swiftly to get the Kidd's crew ashore. That was a point of contention with the Roosevelt, whose skipper, Capt. Brett Crozier, wrote to several other commanders pleading for more urgent Navy action to protect his crew of nearly 5,000. Crozier was relieved of command for doing so and the Navy is now seeking higher-level approval to restore Crozier to command.

The Navy said that 63% of the Kidd's crew of more than 300 had been tested as of Tuesday. One sailor was medically evacuated to the United States on April 22 after experiencing shortness of breath. Fifteen were transferred to another ship with a medical facility for closer observation of symptoms.

City Hall vandalized in Texas' capital

AUSTIN, Texas -- The City Hall in Texas' capital was vandalized sometime late Monday or early Tuesday with red paint and anti-capitalism graffiti messages as the state prepares to slowly reopen of one of the world's largest economies that has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Red paint was splattered across the front entrance of the building in Austin and messages were spay-painted on the steps outside.

One message read: "MAY 1 INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY" with a hammer and sickle. Another said: "U.S. imperialism is the virus" and "socialist revolution is the cure!"

The defacement occurred after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday outlined a plan that allow the state's restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls to start letting customers trickle into their establishments starting May 1.

The governor's move comes as Texas and other states are processing a record-high surge in jobless claims and food banks are seeing spiking demands.

Kentucky school shooter pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A youth charged in the 2018 Kentucky school shooting that killed two students has pleaded guilty to murder.

Gabriel Ross Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students before classes started at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker was arrested at the school and later charged as an adult with murder.

Marshall County Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust said the plea deal gives Parker a life sentence. Along with the murder convictions, he also pleaded guilty to 14 counts of assault.

Parker, now 18, appeared by teleconference on Tuesday before Marshall Circuit Judge James Jameson.

Foust said the coronavirus pandemic played a role in moving toward a plea agreement for Parker. The trial was scheduled to open June 1.

Foust, the lead prosecutor in the case, said the trial would likely have been pushed back to January at the earliest, and because of restrictions, he was having trouble lining up witnesses and medical experts.

Killed in the shootings were Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15. Foust spoke with Holt and Cope's parents about the plea deal before moving forward.

Parker would be eligible for parole in 2038, he said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/29/2020