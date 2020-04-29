Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Little Rock shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:55 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

A shooting in Little Rock early Wednesday killed one man and left another critically injured, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Romine Road early Wednesday, according to a Twitter post by the Little Rock Police Department. Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Check back for further details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT