Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Little Rock shooting

Police tape
A shooting in Little Rock early Wednesday killed one man and left another critically injured, police said.
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Romine Road early Wednesday, according to a Twitter post by the Little Rock Police Department. Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Check back for further details.
