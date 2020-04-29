Power lines, trees downed across Arkansas after severe storms sweep through overnight

Strong storms swept through Arkansas late Tuesday and early Wednesday, downing powerlines and trees across the state.

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the office received reports of severe winds and large hail all over Arkansas.

No initial reports indicated any tornadoes touched down in the state, Cooper said, though a few warnings were issued including in northern Pulaski County late Tuesday.

Cooper said around 40,000 Arkansans were without power at the peak of outages overnight.

As of 11:45 a.m., Entergy reported only 3,955 customers remained without power while about 3,300 SWEPCO customers in western Arkansas were without power, according to online outage maps.

Some of the largest hail reported to the weather service overnight was ping pong ball-sized in Center Hill in White County. Winds were reported there at 70 miles per hour, and at 67 miles per hour in Monroe County.

Quarter-sized hail was reported in west Little Rock, as well as De Queen, Oakhaven and Hope.

Downed trees and powerlines were reported across the state, damaging buildings and other structures in some places.

A roof came off a building in Wynne, according to a report made to the weather service, and it knocked a valve off a large propane tank. Wynne city officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.

Weather service reports also said a large tree fell on a house in Jonesboro, trapping residents inside. An administrator with the fire department said no one was injured and the residents were rescued.

News reports said a family was trapped inside a home in Barling, but Tommy Sizemore, fire chief in Barling, said no one was ever trapped, just scared to come out of their home after a tree fell.

He said most damage done in the area was fairly ordinary for strong thunderstorms, just downed power lines and trees.

“We were thankful,” Sizemore said. “It could have been worse.”