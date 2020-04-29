State's justices order ban on some evictions

The Arkansas Supreme Court ordered a ban Tuesday on evictions for nonpayment of rent at certain federally backed properties until July 25, in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The order places an eviction moratorium on properties covered by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, including federally subsidized housing, rural voucher-program housing and housing financed through federally backed mortgages.

The CARES Act is a sweeping piece of federal legislation passed in response to the new coronavirus.

The state high court's ruling covers filings under all three of Arkansas' eviction statutes, and it brings the state into compliance with the federal law, said Lynn Foster, a retired University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law professor who specializes in housing issues. Two of the state statutes are civil, and one is criminal.

Although the federal law has been in effect since March 27, it was difficult to enforce because evictions were filed through court clerks who cannot practice law.

[DOCUMENT: Arkansas Supreme Court dissent » arkansasonline.com/429dissent/]

Now, with the state Supreme Court ruling, the person who files the eviction is responsible and could be subject to sanctions if the action isn't in compliance with the CARES Act, Foster said.

"It says, 'Hey, landlords, if your property has anything to do with federal funding, you should not be filing an eviction,'" she said.

The order requires anyone filing an eviction for nonpayment of rent to "affirmatively plead" that the property is not covered by the CARES Act.

The CARES Act covers about 28% of renters nationally, according to the Congressional Research Service. About one-third of Arkansans are renters.

"This temporary pleading requirement merely reflects the Act's moratorium prohibiting the lessor of a covered dwelling from filing a legal action to recover the possession of the property for nonpayment," the court's order reads.

Several other states and localities across the country have ordered moratoriums on evictions either through executive or court orders.

In a statement, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge emphasized that the state court's decision won't prevent evictions for reasons other than nonpayment of rent.

"I appreciate landlords who have worked with tenants suffering financially during these uncertain times; however, this should not prevent landlords from removing those who are destroying property and not impacted by the COVID19 crisis," Rutledge's statement reads.

Associate Justices Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood dissented.

"It exceeds our constitutional role within the scope of separation of powers, it takes action driven by emotion and not by actual data, and it puts the court in a position of favoring one party over the other prior to the establishment of any facts," the joint dissent by Womack reads.

Foster said the order is good for Arkansas, although she thinks there should be a moratorium on all evictions as many renters have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

More than 170,000 Arkansans have filed for unemployment benefits since March 11.

[DOCUMENT: Arkansas Supreme Court order » arkansasonline.com/429order/]

"There should be an across-the-board moratorium for tenants who cannot pay because they have lost their job or are economically wiped out in other ways because of covid," Foster said. "However, the order is a good thing, because it will put Arkansas in compliance with the CARES Act. Landlords are the people who decide to file, and this puts the ball in their court, as to whether they are in compliance with the law."

Neil Sealy, an organizer with Arkansas Renters United, said many Arkansans may not know their rental homes are covered by the federal act. His group sent a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 16 asking for a total moratorium on evictions.

Hutchinson has so far resisted, saying that most evictions weren't going through because of court closures to many in-person hearings and that most eviction actions filed since March 11 have not been a result of the pandemic.

A Section on 04/29/2020