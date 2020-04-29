GYMNASTICS

Three honored by SEC

The University of Arkansas put three athletes on the All-Conference teams released Tuesday by the SEC.

Junior Sophia Carter and sophomore Kennedy Hambrick made the 12-member All-SEC team. Bailey Lovett was named to the eight-member All-Freshman squad.

Hambrick finished the year ranked 16th in the nation in the all-around with a national qualifying score of 39.385. She captured 11 event titles, including four all-around competitions in a row.

Carter was No. 11 in the country, and sixth among SEC gymnasts, with a 9.925 national qualifying score on the floor exercise. She won eight event titles in 2020 to bring her career total to 24, with 14 on the floor and 10 on the balance beam.

"Sophia and Kennedy were incredibly solid competitors and staples for our lineups this season," first-year Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber said in a UA release. "They worked hard day in and day out, and their consistency showed every Friday."

Bailey, a redshirt freshman, competed on the uneven bars, beam and floor in all 10 meets, and she notched two event titles after rehabbing from an injury in 2019.

"Bailey has overcome so much in order to have the success that she did in the 2020 season," Wieber said. "Not only did she bounce back from injury ... but she also did so with joy for the sport and incredible amounts of leadership, even as a redshirt freshman."

Florida's Trinity Thomas was chosen gymnast of the year, while Missouri's Helen Hu was event specialist of the year and LSU's Kiya Johnson was freshman of the year. Florida's Jenny Rowland was chosen as SEC coach of the year.

-- Tom Murphy

