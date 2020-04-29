3 Hogs signees drop in ESPN rankings, class ranking moves up

While three of the four Arkansas signees dropped in the latest ESPN basketball rankings, the Razorbacks' class moved up one spot to No. 5 nationally.

Moses Moody, a shooting guard from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, dropped four spots in the rankings. He was previously rated the No. 38 overall prospect in the nation and is now No. 42.

He remains a 4-star recruit and the nation’s No. 10 shooting guard.

Moody, 6-6, 200 pounds, averaged 11.6 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals for the Eagles, the No. 1 team in the nation. He shot 60.1 percent from the field, 46.9 percent beyond the 3-point line and 82.6 percent at the free throw line.

The Little Rock native help lead North Little Rock to a state title as a sophomore and he was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps underclassman team.

Point guard Khalen "KK" Robinson, 6-1, 180, of Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, went from the No. 82 overall prospect in the nation to No. 78.

The former Bryant Hornet moved up from being the No. 20 point guard nationally. He is now considered the 18th-best in the country.

Guard Davonte Davis, 6-4, 175 pounds, of Jacksonville, moved down from the No. 83 overall prospect to No. 85 and slipped two spots from the No. 18 shooting guard to No. 20.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year, Davis averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals per game as a senior.

Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams, 6-10, 230, remained the nation’s No. 13 center, but he dropped two spots from No. 88 to No. 90 overall.

He averaged 19.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Grizzlies and was named Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Division I Boys Player of the Year. He also made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps first team. Williams was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Williams, Davis and Robinson remain 4-star recruits.

Arkansas’ class was ranked No. 6 in the nation but is now the fifth-best in the country. Kentucky has ESPN's No. 1 class, followed by Duke, North Carolina and Tennessee.