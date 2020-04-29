Top Democrats balk at employer liability limits in aid package

The top two Democrats in Congress rejected Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's call for protection against liability lawsuits for employers who reopen during the coronavirus crisis, as both parties set the stage for a partisan clash over the next aid package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Tuesday that Democrats in her chamber want employees who return to work to have more safety protections, not fewer. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said he doesn't want to see employers protected from lawsuits by workers who might be pushed to return to unsafe conditions during the pandemic.

"If an employer makes an employee do something that is untenable, shouldn't an employee have some rights here?" Schumer said.

McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that his "red line" in negotiations for the next bill will be liability protections for companies that he said need protection from "an avalanche" of lawsuits from plaintiffs' lawyers as they try to return to normal operations. The dispute highlights how the next phase of economic stimulus -- possibly the last before the 2020 elections -- risks becoming a stalemate.

The Senate will convene in Washington on Monday to prepare for further action to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. In the House, plans to return next week have been delayed because of concerns about infection expressed by the House physician.

REOPENING PROCESS

Government officials are beginning the slow process of lifting restrictions on economic activity in states and cities across the country. But lobbyists say retailers, manufacturers, eateries and other businesses will struggle to start back up if lawmakers do not place temporary limits on legal liability in areas including worker privacy, employment discrimination and product manufacturing.

The biggest push, business groups say, is to give companies enhanced protection against lawsuits by customers or employees who contract the virus and accuse the business of being the source of the infection.

Administration officials have said they are examining how they could create some of those shields via regulation or executive order. But lobbyists and lawmakers agree that the most consequential changes would need to come from Congress -- where the effort has run into partisan divisions that could complicate lawmakers' ability to pass another stimulus package.

McConnell indicated that Republicans would require a trade-off and that Democrats would have to bend on liability protections for businesses in order to get more stimulus aid.

"So before we start sending additional money down to states and localities, I want to make sure that we protect the people we've already sent assistance to, who are going to be set up for an avalanche of lawsuits if we don't act," he said.

Business groups say they have been stressing to lawmakers that the liability limits would be temporary and contained to the crisis.

"As long as we are not overreaching in what we're asking for, and we're being thoughtful and measured, there's a real chance we can get these protections for our members," said Linda Kelly, general counsel for the National Association of Manufacturers, which is pushing lawmakers to make a targeted set of changes in the next economic rescue package.

"We have some work to do with Democrats," Kelly said. "I don't think we can do it without that support."

PROPOSED SHIELDS

The manufacturers' proposals include raising the legal bar for customers or employees to prove a business is at fault if they claim they contracted the virus there, protecting employers from some privacy suits in the event that they disclose a worker's infection to other workers for safety reasons and giving added legal protections to companies that manufacture items during the crisis that are new to them -- like personal protective equipment. Congress included a version of that liability limitation for manufacturers of masks in the rescue bill it passed last month.

A longer list circulated two weeks ago by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce includes some things the administration could do on its own -- like Department of Labor guidance about mask requirements and the steps it will deem sufficient to meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. Others include steps only Congress could enact, like passing a law taking away people's right to file lawsuits in state courts over allegations that a business was negligent in taking pandemic precautions.

A range of legal specialists in lawsuits over claimed injuries and labor law said the business lobby's requests include both sensible ideas that could be put in place quickly and politically implausible stretches. The risk, they said, is that if the lobby asks for too much, it could get bogged down, forestalling the changes needed for the eventual recovery.

Labor leaders reject the effort entirely. Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, said employers were still sometimes failing to provide personal protective equipment to workers, and she called the liability-limitation push "inhumane."

"This is a discussion from corporations and employers that are shirking their employers on the front lines of the pandemic," Henry said. "They're now going to try, as they infect people, to shirk any legal responsibility for it?"

Complicating matters, most workplace safety is regulated at the state level -- although there are some federal laws on employment issues, including imposing a duty on employers to have safe workplaces. Each state has its own workers' compensation system for people who are injured at work, and lawsuits by customers who accuse a business of negligence are generally brought in state courts under a patchwork of standards.

Information for this article was contributed by Laura Litvan of Bloomberg News and by Jim Tankersley and Charlie Savage of The New York Times.

Business on 04/29/2020