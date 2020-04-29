In this handout photo provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry, Turkish soldiers prepare to load a military cargo plane with Personal Protection Equipment donated by Turkey to help United States combat the new coronavirus outbreak, at the Etimesgut airport outside Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Turkey is sending a planeload of surgical masks, N95 masks and hazmat suits to U.S. to help the country battle the coronavirus outbreak.(Turkish Defence Ministry via AP)

Turkey sends U.S.protective gear

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey has dispatched a planeload of personal protective equipment to support the United States as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

A Turkish military cargo carrying the medical equipment took off Tuesday from an air base near the capital, Ankara, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. It was scheduled to land at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington later in the day.

A top official said Turkey is donating 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 528 gallons of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields.

Turkey has sent similar medical equipment aid to 55 countries -- including Britain, Italy and Spain -- in an apparent attempt to improve its global standing by positioning itself as a provider of humanitarian aid in times of crisis.

"We pledge to help our friends and allies in need to the best of our ability and stand in solidarity with nations around the world at this difficult time," said Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director.

The U.S. ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, issued a statement thanking Ankara for the donation.

Attack's blast kills40 Syria civilians

ANKARA, Turkey -- A fuel tanker exploded Tuesday in an attack on a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkish-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 40 civilians, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry tweeted that the attack took place in a crowded street in Afrin and the dead included 11 children. It said 47 people were wounded.

Turkey's state news agency cited unnamed security officials who said the attack was believed to have been carried out by Syrian Kurdish fighters linked to Kurdish militants fighting Turkey.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Tuesday's blast took place in a market and killed 36, including women and children, and wounded about 40 others.

Syrian activists said the blast burned several people to death, including some who were stuck inside their vehicles.

In a hospital yard, 10 charred bodies were covered with blankets next to ambulances. In an ambulance nearby, two charred bodies were inside, according to videos and photos circulated by activists.

The blast set several cars and shops on fire and tanker trucks were used to fight the blaze.

9 Peru prisonersleft dead in protest

LIMA, Peru -- Prisoners in Peru staged a riot to protest their precarious living conditions after the deaths of several fellow inmates from the coronavirus, but the revolt in itself proved fatal, with nine prisoners winding up dead, authorities said.

Authorities said Tuesday that the inmates were shot to death during a clash with authorities at the Miguel Castro Castro prison in Lima a day earlier. Who fired the deadly shots was under investigation.

Hundreds of inmates gathered around the bodies of two of the dead in a common space of the prison Monday afternoon. Images taken by The Associated Press show one of the deceased prisoners was surrounded by candles and placed next to a cross and an illustration of Jesus Christ that is venerated in Peru.

"Right to life," read a large sign created by the prisoners with black cloth and white letters. "We want to live but outside these walls."

Peru's crowded jails have been hit hard by the coronavirus: At least 13 prisoners have died and more than 500 have been infected. More than 100 workers also have fallen ill.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

