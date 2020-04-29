UNDER THE RADAR: West Memphis’ Jordan Mitchell

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is West Memphis’ Jordan Mitchell.

Class: 2021

Position: Point guard

Size: 6-2, 155 pounds

Stats: Averaged 13.7 points and 6.6 assists per game as a junior.

Academics: 3.4 GPA, 18 ACT

Offer: South Alabama

Interest: Southern Illinois, Coastal Carolina, Oral Roberts, Ole Miss, Iowa State

West Memphis assistant Alvin Hawkins:

“Jordan transferred from Marion over to West Memphis and he ended up getting burned by the transfer rule. He had to sit out a whole year. I think that built up some rage in him in a good way. He had to sit and watch the success that we had in our 2018-19 year. This year he was very, very hungry early on in the season and I think once he got settled in we saw him make an ultimate jump on the court, and that got him the attention to play for the Woodz Elite and the early offer he received.”

Reminds Hawkins of Arkansas signee Davonte Davis:

“Big-time on the eye test alone. He’s a real crafty guard. He’s what you call a true point guard. He can shoot it well, he can score at every level. I think because of how we run our system he kind of held back on scoring because he got more of our kids involved. He reminds me a lot of Devo. I think Devo is probably a little bit more athletic and a little more of a seasoned vet.”

No summer ball could hurt recruitment:

“He really needs this summer with the Woodz Elite. I think he would have a great opportunity to showcase his skills in front of college coaches.”