WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Little Rock mayor to give update on city’s virus response

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. is shown in this file photo. ( Democrat-Gazette file photo / Staton Breidenthal)
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will provide an update on the city’s coronavirus response at 11 a.m. Check back to watch the live video:
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBUuGcg6eTI]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.