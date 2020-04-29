WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update; virus cases hit 3,137

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 3,137, the state Health Department reported Wednesday.

A total of 57 people have died as a result of the virus in Arkansas, while 1,235 people have recovered, according to a state website.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

