$100,000 gift to aid journalism at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- A gift of $100,000 from a North Carolina man to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will support journalism students and pay for research resources through the university's libraries.

Bill Keenan, a UA alumnus who studied journalism, is giving the money to establish a new endowed scholarship fund for first-year students and a journalism collections endowment.

Both will be named in honor of Walter J. Lemke, the founder of the journalism department at UA, whom Keenan called "a very inspiring individual" in a statement released by the university.

Keenan majored in journalism at UA and earned his degree in 1949. His career began in newspapers, and he was editor of the Newport Independent.

He also edited an Exxon publication called Oilways before transitioning to a career as a security analyst at a bank and then an entrepreneur, joining two associates in founding investment advisory firm Wedge Capital Management. Keenan lives in Charlotte, N.C.

Metro on 04/30/2020