2 minors die in head-on crash on highway in south Arkansas, troopers say

Two minors died early Thursday morning after a head-on collision in Bradley County, state police said.

The minors, a male driver and a female passenger, were traveling north in a Honda Civic on U.S. 63 around 1:10 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Civic crashed head-on into a southbound Chevrolet Malibu. The minors died, and the 18-year-old driver of the Malibu was injured.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

The Bradley County coroner's office wasn’t immediately able to provide the minors’ ages Thursday morning.

At least 161 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.