N.M. orders 2 infected into quarantine

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Two uncooperative coronavirus-infected people have been ordered by a New Mexico court to self-isolate.

Department of Health spokesman David Morgan declined to identify the targets of the orders or why they were imposed, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

"The people we are isolating are entitled to privacy as their quarantine resulted from a medical issue," he said. "Any patient in New Mexico is entitled to the same level of patient privacy."

The Department of Health recently announced that it would seek public-health orders to force people who tested positive for the coronavirus to remain isolated or quarantined if they refused to do so voluntarily.

Any offenders could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months for each violation, and the state could seek multiple orders against the same person, department officials said.

State health officials on Tuesday reported the number of coronavirus cases in New Mexico is approaching 3,000 while 110 people have died.

Missouri House passes slashed budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Wednesday passed a stripped-down state budget for the upcoming fiscal year in anticipation of plunging revenue because of the coronavirus.

House lawmakers slashed core agency budgets by roughly $146 million compared with this year and cut more than $450 million in planned new government spending, including a 2% raise for state employees.

The state's next fiscal year begins July 1.

Legislators have been off work for weeks, declining to gather in the Jefferson City Capitol building. They returned Monday to overhaul next year's budget, which had been based on rosier revenue projections made before the virus ground the state's economy to a halt.

State colleges and universities faced the brunt of budget cuts. The House version of the budget would slash state aid to those schools by 10%. House members softened a roughly $7 million cut to public school busing down to only $2.2 million.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Under the House measure, Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration would have the authority to spend close to $1.3 billion in federal funds on the state response to the pandemic, including building new sites to care for patients and buying ventilators if needed.

Suit cites Tennessee agency email vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A group of media and watchdog organizations on Wednesday sued the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance over a vote that took place by email in early April.

The complaint said that Bill Young, executive director of the Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance, sent an email to the six members of the election-finance agency on or about April 1 asking whether they would approve an offer by state Rep. Joe Towns to pay $22,000 to settle a debt of $65,000 owed to the agency and $1,100 owed to the Tennessee Ethics Commission.

Agency members voted 4-2 by email to accept the settlement, according to the lawsuit. Only the vote tally has been made public, not the emails themselves.

"Because the Registry's vote occurred via email, rather than in a properly noticed public meeting, its actions violated the (Open Meetings Act)", the complaint stated.

Plaintiffs, which include The Associated Press and the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, are asking a judge to declare that the email vote violated Tennessee's Open Meetings Act. They also want a permanent injunction on future violations and are asking the court to retain oversight for a year.

Young, in an email, said that it is his agency's policy not to comment on pending litigation. The state attorney general's office also had no comment.

Liberian tied to war criminal deported

MINNEAPOLIS -- A member of imprisoned former Liberian President Charles Taylor's security forces has been deported from the United States back to the West African country, immigration enforcement officials said.

Alexander Mentol Zinnah, 56, had been living in Minnesota. Officers with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency deported him Tuesday and flew him to Liberia, where he was turned over to Liberian law enforcement officials.

In 2017, federal agents in St. Paul arrested Zinnah for immigration violations. Zinnah was a member of a rebel group led by Taylor, who was Liberia's president from 1997 until he resigned in 2003, the U.S. agency said. Taylor is serving a 50-year prison sentence for war crimes.

According to the agency, Zinnah was a member of Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia, which sparked a civil war that left more than 200,000 civilians dead. Zinnah also was a member of the Liberian national police and served as a commander while Taylor was president, the agency said.

An immigration court ordered Zinnah deported in May 2019. An immigration appeals board denied his appeal in January and his petition to be released from custody was dismissed by a U.S. District Court in February.

A Section on 04/30/2020