2nd subordinate files suit against LR's police chief

A second Little Rock assistant police chief, Alice Fulk, is suing Chief Keith Humphrey, accusing him of retaliation and discrimination because she testified that the internal investigation into a fatal police shooting was rushed on his orders.

Fulk, 50, filed suit Wednesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court. The litigation comes a week after fellow Assistant Chief Hayward Finks sued Humphrey on similar grounds. City officials have declined to comment on pending litigation and have yet to respond to Finks' suit.

Fulk and Finks are two of the department's three assistant chiefs. The third, Wayne Bewley, was acting police chief at the time of the shooting.

Fulk, a 28-year department veteran who oversees the patrol division, is the first woman in the history of the department to reach the rank of assistant chief. She and Finks are being represented by attorneys Chris Burks and Degen Clow of WH Law of North Little Rock.

The officers say Humphrey, who has been Little Rock's top officer for about 13 months, has subjected them to a vendetta because they made him look bad during the Civil Service Commission review of Humphrey's decision to fire patrolman Charles Starks last year.

"This testimony contradicted Chief Humphrey and cast his leadership in a bad light," the lawsuit states. "In sum, Humphrey's campaign of retaliation was a direct and proximate result of the testimony given by Fulk, and was against the two assistant chiefs, Finks and Fulk who, not coincidentally, had also applied for the chief position Humphrey tenuously holds on to."

Fulk was in charge of internal affairs when Starks was fired, but in her suit she accuses Humphrey of deliberately excluding her from the Starks inquiry to keep her from seeing the process was rushed.

Like Finks, Fulk says that Humphrey went after her almost immediately after she testified at a Civil Service Commission review of Starks' termination that the Starks investigation was rushed, effectively denying Starks his civil rights.

The chief terminated Starks, overruling the recommendations of Starks' supervisors who recommended exoneration.

Humphrey fired Starks for violating police procedure during a confrontation with a suspected car thief, Bradley Blackshire, in February 2019. Starks shot and killed Blackshire but was cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Appealing his termination, Starks was reinstated under a court order, but with reduced wages, in January by a judge who determined that Starks broke the rules but found that the punishment was too severe.

Fulk told commissioners that she agreed with the finding that Starks had violated procedures, but she declined to opine on his punishment because internal affairs investigators are not allowed to make punishment recommendations.

In the months since Fulk's testimony, Humphrey has yelled at her, limited her access to command-staff space and denied her training opportunities given to others, the suit states.

Humphrey gave Fulk a negative performance evaluation in December, despite never raising any of the issues before, according to the suit. She's had years of good job reviews, the suit said.

"Rather than let Humphrey's negative review of Fulk be enough, Humphrey has progressively gotten worse and continued regularly attacking Fulk for the job she is doing," the suit states.

The suit states that Humphrey has acknowledged in writing that there was a "hostile work environment" and a "possible discrimination case" against the police force under his leadership, but it does not provide context for those remarks.

Also like Finks, Fulk says that Humphrey has gone after her supporters in the department. In Fulk's case, that is Lt. Christina Plummer, who joins Fulk in the suit, which also names the city as a defendant.

They are asking for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, accusing Humphrey of committing criminal witness retaliation, of gender discrimination, of violating their civil rights and of violating the state's Whistle Blower Act.

Fulk has sued the department before. In 2013, while a captain, she sued Bewley, Finks and then-Police Chief Stuart Thomas in Pulaski County Circuit Court, claiming employment discrimination after the men were promoted to assistant chief over her.

She said she'd complained to Thomas about a "glass ceiling" for women in top-level management positions in the department. The lawsuit was settled after Fulk was promoted in 2014.

Last year, she was a candidate for police chief of Fort Smith.

Metro on 04/30/2020