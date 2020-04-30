RUSSELL ESTELL, No. 7 Lakeside Golf Club, 9-iron, 140 yards. Witnesses: Frank Estell, Bugs Lively and Rick Lively.
WAYNE RATHBUN, No. 13 Rolling Hills Country Club, 6-iron, 182 yards. Witnesses: Corbin Kidd, Derrick Shaffer, Matt Eagle
MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!
Email jhalpern@adgnewsroom.com
Sports on 04/30/2020
Print Headline: Ace in the Hole
