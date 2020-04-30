Sections
Adam Driver, Jeff Nichols reunite for new film

by Sean Clancy | Today at 2:20 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Filmmaker Jeff Nichols (right), a Little Rock native with Arkansas Cinema Society executive director Kathryn Tucker during a screening on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Actor Adam Driver and writer-director Jeff Nichols are teaming up again.

Driver is set to star in an adaptation of Yankee Comandante, which will be written and directed by Little Rock native Nichols, according to a report at variety.com. The pair first worked together on Nichols' 2016 sci-fi thriller Midnight Special.

Yankee Comandante is based on a New Yorker article by David Grann about Che Guevara and an Ohio man who both rose to the rank of comandante during the Cuban Revolution, the website reported.

Nichols, who graduated from Little Rock Central High School, is the director of Shotgun Stories and Mud — both set in Arkansas — along with Take Shelter and Loving, the latter of which earned an Oscar nomination for actress Ruth Negga.

Driver, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the Netflix film Marriage Story, also stars as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars saga.

Production dates aren't set, Variety reports, citing the coronavirus pandemic. However, filming is expected to begin in 2021.

