Arkansas Country Music Awards reset for August 3

St. Francis County native Charlie Rich, who died in 1995, will receive a special honor at this year's Arkansas Country Music Awards, which has been rescheduled for Aug. 3.

The Arkansas Country Music Awards have been rescheduled.

The annual event, originally set for June 1, has been moved to Aug. 3.

“The original date of June 1st is no longer feasible due to precautionary announcements made by Governor Hutchison and President Trump; the best response is to move the date out to Monday, August 3," said Nathan Hunnicutt, ACMA president and founder, in a press release.

The show will still take place in the Maumelle High School Auditorium, beginning with a VIP pre-show at 5:30 p.m. The awards show will follow at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit ArkansasMusic.org.

The evening will feature performances from Arkansas country music artists and will also present special lifetime achievement honors to Charlie Rich, Wayland Holyfield and Levon Helm.

Singer Billy Dean will be a special guest, honoring Holyfield.

Country music journalist Charles Haymes and television personality Katelyn Zoellner will co-host the event that will feature performances on both the main stage and in the VIP pre-show, according to the release.