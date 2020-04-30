The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 29, 2020

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-19-649. Joshua Parks v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Switzer and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-19-953. Darnell Washington v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-19-961. Kenneth Miller v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-19-596. MacArthur Eans v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-19-622. John William Marsh v. State of Arkansas, from Nevada County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-19-606. Antonio Jamar Guyton v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-19-402. Lockard & Williams Insurance Services, Inc. v. Luther Waldrip, Administrator for the Estate of Timothy Waldrip, Deceased, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Abramson, Vaught, and Brown, JJ., agree. Virden, Harrison, Klappenbach, and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-19-890. Secia Salinas v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Switzer, J., agree.

JUDGE MEREDITH SWITZER

CV-19-889. Secia Salinas v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-19-754. Jeremy Mickens v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-19-978. Jose Chacon v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Harrison, J., agrees. Virden, J., concurs.

