Arkansas Supreme Court upholds death sentence for guard's killer

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence of a state inmate who killed Arkansas Department of Corrections Cpl. Barbara Ester in 2012.

In a unanimous decision, the high court rejected Latavious Johnson's claims that his attorneys failed to properly research and present mitigating evidence about his childhood during the sentencing phase of his trial for the prison guard's death.

Johnson was already serving a life sentence for fatally shooting his father when he attacked Cpl. Ester with a shank at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, after she and another corrections officer tried to take away a pair of contraband shoes from Johnson.

Johnson's conviction for Ester's murder was previously upheld by the Supreme Court in 2016.

His new attorney, Bill Luppen, filed another post-conviction appeal the next year arguing that that the full circumstances of Johnson's childhood -- after his mother died of AIDS in 1994, Johnson was sent to live with the abusive father he later killed at age 18 -- should have been presented to the Lee County jury that sentenced Johnson to death.

Only Johnson's half-sister testified in his favor at the sentencing portion of his trial, according to the court record.

The court found that calling a lone witness in Johnson's favor was a matter "of trial strategy and tactics," and that Johnson's representation had not been deficient.

Johnson is currently held on death row at the Varner Supermax prison.

The Barbara Ester Unit, a new prison named for the slain corporal, opened in Pine Bluff in 2015.