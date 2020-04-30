Sections
Police: 2 arrested in separate Blytheville homicides

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:39 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Correy Crawford and John Lake

Arrests have been made in two homicides that occurred in Blytheville during the past week, police said.

Correy Crawford was arrested in Shelby County, Tenn., early Thursday morning in connection with the Saturday shooting of 27-year-old Demarcus Daniels, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said. Daniels was fatally shot shortly before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Tennessee Street.

Thompson said 72-year-old John Lake was taken into custody Wednesday in the shooting of Deanthony Perry, 33.

Perry was found shot to death in his South Elm Street home shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Thompson said both were being held in the Mississippi County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond each.

Jail rosters show Crawford faces charges of capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization, or enterprise.

Lake faces charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution and first-degree murder, according to the rosters.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

